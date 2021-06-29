No ban on fireworks this year, but use caution

Well, those in Butte who love their fireworks can probably breathe a sigh of relief.

As it stands now, the sale of bottle rockets, M-80s, firecrackers, cherry bombs, Roman candles and other such noisemakers will not be restricted.

It looks like that could change next week, but Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne says it would be after the county’s two-week fireworks window closes after July 5.

But in the meantime, residents should be cautious.

It’s hot and dry out there, Osborne said, and that will be the holding pattern for the next 10 days.

“We are just asking people to have a great holiday weekend but use caution and good judgement on when and where fireworks are being used,” Osborne said Tuesday.

In particular, he’s asking that folks not set off fireworks in rural parts of the county and when it is windy. Just hold off until the wind dies down.

Some precautions have already been taken.

Last week, Fire Chief Brian Doherty and Osborne made the decision to halt open burning in Butte-Silver Bow County. Campfires are allowed, as long as it’s in an enclosed pit.