Night of wine, music at Clark Chateau fundraiser
Night of wine, music at Clark Chateau fundraiser

The Butte Symphony and the Clark Chateau are holding a joint fundraiser, "Notes on the Vine," at 5:30 p.m. Saturday July 10, at the Clark Chateau, at the corner of Broadway and Washington streets.

Montana’s oldest and original symphony orchestra will provide chamber music along with classical guitarist and Butte Symphony music director Luis Millán. The Platinum Street Jazz Group will also perform on the outside patio.

The Clark Chateau Gallery will feature an exhibit of bronzes by Montana artist Nancy McLaughlin, as well as a collection of Indigenous ledger art on loan from the Butte Silver Bow Public Archives and from private collectors.

Tickets are $75 a person and $125 a couple. Proceeds will support the Clark Chateau and The Butte Symphony Association. Tickets are on sale at the Clark Chateau and the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives; online at: https://the-root-and-the-bloom.square.site/ or by calling the symphony office 406-723-5590.

The Clark Chateau was built by Copper King William A. Clark in 1898 as a wedding gift for his eldest son Charles and wife Katherine and has hosted many grand events in its 123 year history.

