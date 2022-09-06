Next step: Butte Food Co-Op to elect first full board as progress continues

Elections are officially underway to choose the first full board of directors for the Butte Food Co-Op — a key “democratic” step that will give all members a say in the developing cooperative grocery store.

The co-op had an initial steering committee to get off the ground and it has had a temporary working board for a while now, but this is the first time all member-owners will elect all seven board members.

“It’s one of those principles (of a co-op), which is democratic member control,” Krissy Kraczkowsky, chairwoman the current temporary board, said Tuesday. “This is how member-owners can really share their voice and let their voice be heard — one to run as a potential board member and two, to vote.”

Stated another way, any member-owner can run for the board and all member-owners will get one vote. There are currently 851 members — those who have paid $50 for a share and lifetime membership or qualified to purchase one at a reduced rate.

The co-op has reached some initial milestones but is still in the planning stages. It is still considering several sites for a store location in Butte and a capital campaign to raise $2.5 million or more is still pending.

But electing the first full board to consider and guide those efforts is another major step.

“I know people want to see the store open right now but it really does take a village to open a co-op,” Kraczkowsky said. “A lot of that is just having the organizational capacity — the ability for people to join the board or join committees and help us do the work.”

Any member-owner who has paid dues and signed a member agreement can apply to serve on the board until Sept. 15. Applicants can find more information on the board at https://buttefood.coop/board-of-directors-elections/ or by emailing the Butte Food Co-Op at: buttefoodcoop@gmail.com

Candidates can speak about their experience and interest in serving on the board during the Butte Co-Op annual member-owner meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, likely in the auditorium of the NorthWestern Energy building Uptown. Members will receive more information on the meeting via postal mail, social media and email.

Voting will be open for about two weeks in late October with winners determined in early November. Then the new board will start in January.

Organizers of the co-op began an initial membership drive in early January 2021, hoping to get at least 250 member-owners by March. They got 540 on the first day alone and now have 851 members.

The co-op received its official notice of incorporation in April 2021 it now has a “pro forma” — a financial report for an entity that uses assumptions and hypothetical conditions based on past events and future projections.

It should help the co-op chart a financial course into the future and in this case, decide whether leasing space or buying land and constructing a new building makes more sense, and what equipment will cost next year or five years from now. Don Moffitt, a consultant with expertise in co-op startups, helped develop the pro forma.

“We don’t want some property that in a year or two is not going to be financially feasible, so it’s a really a critical tool and we are really excited about having that in place,” Kraczkowsky said.

The bulk of the capital campaign is yet to come and the voluntary board will help chart that course and guide other development decisions. It could be another two years or more before a co-op store is open but the timeline is not unusual and progress is being made.

The 851 member-owners is well above average for a start-up co-op at this phase of development, organizers say.

Julie Jaksha, vice chair of the current board, said this was “the most challenging and exciting phase of the project.”

“The Board of Directors is hard at work finalizing our pro forma scenarios, searching for a location we know will be successful and planning for a capital campaign to raise money for the store,” she said, “all while continuing to enroll member-owners and staying aligned of being a community-focused grocery store.”

The Butte Food Co-Op is still accepting member-owners. Membership is open to anyone and shares are available for $50 for lifetime membership, with reduced rates for senior citizens, students, and those who qualify for low-income assistance programs.

Shares can be purchased online at www.buttefood.coop and more information on the co-op can be found there.