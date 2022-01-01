 Skip to main content
New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow firefighter Matt Pokorny lifts a tarp on a trailer engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon on Clark Street in Walkerville. County firefighters  and volunteers firefighters from Centervillle and Walkerville responded to the scene. Walkervillle Mayor John Ries said there are seven trailers with inhabitants on the property. He said occupants may have been using a wood burning stove inside the trailer. Ries added he gets a lot of complaints about the property and has mentioned it to the county in the past.
Camp trailer catches fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow firefighter Matt Pokorny, left, hauls a fire hose up a hill with a volunteer firefighter as they fight a fire in a camp trailer on Saturday afternoon on Clark Street in Walkerville. Firefighters from Butte-Silver Bow and volunteer firefighters from Centervillle and Walkerville responded to the scene. Walkervillle Mayor John Ries was also a the scene and said there are seven trailers with inhabitants on the property. He said occupants may have been using a wood burning stove inside the trailer.
New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte police block off Main Street in Walkerville as firefighters battle a fire in a camp trailer on Saturday afternoon in Walkerville.
New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters work to put out a fire in a camp trailer on Saturday afternoon on Clark Street in Walkerville. Firefighters from Butte-Silver Bow and volunteers firefighters from Centervillle and Walkerville responded to the scene. Walkervillle Mayor John Ries was also at the scene and said there are seven trailers with inhabitants on the property. He said occupants may have been using a wood burning stove inside the trailer.
