New year starts out busy for Butte firefighters

The days leading up to 2022 and beyond kept Butte-Silver Bow firefighters busy.

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 2, firefighters were called out a dozen times — the most pressing being two camp trailer fires, one at 12 W. Clark, which officials believe was started by a wood-burning stove. The other, at 151 Wolf Trail, is believed to have started while occupants were cooking a pizza. A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Second Street. That fire remains under investigation.

The calls came in at all hours of the day, the earliest at 4:42 a.m. New Year’s Day, to investigate a gas odor in the 3100 block of Placer Street. The latest call came in just before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Turns out a candle activated the resident’s smoke detector.

“It seemed like a lot,” said Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Kelly Lee. “Luckily, it was only a couple of camp trailers and a garage and no one was hurt.”

Firefighters raced to the scene of a suspected fire at around 7 p.m. Dec. 30, at a vacant home in the 700 block of South Main Street. There was no fire to fight. Apparently squatters had moved in and were burning wood in a wood stove at the residence.

Temperatures were well below zero when firefighters arrived near the Copper King Inn at 4655 Harrison Ave. That turned out to be a make-shift fire pit someone built in the grass to stay warm. Another fire pit used to stay warm was what brought firefighters out at around 1 p.m. New Year’s Day. It was burning in the 100 block of West Mercury Street.

Throughout the weekend, firefighters responded to a few more potential “fires,” but thankfully, there was not a flame in sight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.