New waves in old Anaconda fraternities

But strict ritual doesn’t have to stand in the way of the future, Bowman said.

The Elks have become more family-oriented over the years, and Bowman and Goldberg see potential for the Masons to follow in the Elks’ footsteps. There is a distinct lack of youth in both groups.

“We're trying in Anaconda to come up with ideas to give them a reason to belong. Make it fun again,” Goldberg said. “And that's what we're trying to do with both the Elks and the Anaconda Masons. We have ritual — there are certain things that have to be done. But we're also going to try to incorporate some fun things like picnics, barbecues, weekend campouts.”

Several Masons recently joined the Elks when they moved into the building, bringing strength in numbers to fundraising in the future.

Bowman said the old groups have plenty of room to modernize.

“We used to be a secret society, but not anymore. You can get online and you can read all our rituals, see videos of everything. So there's not much of a secret anymore,” he said.

The modern world may take away some of the fraternal mystique, but it also opens up an avenue to recruit.