New waves in old Anaconda fraternities

Wayne Bowman, worshipful master of the Acacia Lodge #33 Freemasons of Anaconda, has an old joke.
“How many Masons does it take to change a light bulb? None. They don’t like change,” he said.
To survive, he said, two fraternal organizations in Anaconda must change anyway.
The Masons and the Anaconda Elks Lodge #239 share the same problems — the brethren aren’t getting any younger, interest is dying with them and building expenses make it hard for the historic clubs to thrive.
Now, they also share a space.
The Anaconda Masons have moved their operation into the historic Elks Lodge building at the corner of Main and Third streets.
For the Freemasons, it’s a return to their place of ritual more than a century prior. For both the Masons and Elks, the move carries hope.
Change — something fraternal organizations aren’t exactly known for — may be on the horizon.
The Lodge
The Anaconda Elks’ Exalted Ruler, Dannie Shaffer, had to ponder before allowing the Masons into the building.
“I thought about it a lot. And I thought, you know, this is an Elks Lodge. It belongs to Elks,” he said, but quickly came around to the idea.
But they are both fraternal organizations, Shaffer said. They both need help, and the building most of all.
“We can have fundraisers together to raise money — not for the Masonic Lodge and not for the Elks Lodge — for this building. That's our concern is keeping this building open. We've come close quite a few times of being forced to close and lock the doors. So far, we keep pulling it out,” Shaffer said.
It’s a building worth saving.
The Elks Lodge building was built in 1889, and was the original home of the Anaconda Standard newspaper. Pioneer Masons of the time held their meetings there, said Anaconda Mason John Goldberg, whose great-grandfather became a Mason in the late 1800s.
“It’s kind of like going home for us,” Goldberg said.
The Elks moved into the building in 1963, Shaffer said, and today it holds community memories as old as the town itself.
“We’re the custodians of this building,” Shaffer said. “This building actually belongs to the town of Anaconda.”
Since 1932, high school reunions and countless weddings and banquets have been held in the building’s magnificent ballroom, Shaffer said, with only a few years missed during World War II and this past year on account of the pandemic.
The ballroom now has a design characteristic of the 1950s. Red and green booths surround the tables, a long bar glitters under the lights, and past the cloakroom, a fountain pool beckons those who come to gather, dance and drink to the grand dance floor before the stage.
In a great commercial kitchen, Elks prepare food for the second floor dining hall. The room’s set up to seat 68, but the Elks have hosted up to 270 people for buffets.
The bathrooms are themselves a testament to a different era — stunning and crystal clean, soft light ushers into the rooms from thick glass block windows. There is a fine billiard room and a plush women’s lounge.
To view the old building from the outside, one might not expect the vast space and luxury inside, but it’s there, and painstakingly preserved.
Bowman suspects Masons, over a century ago, met in another bar on the lodge’s second floor. It was a stag bar until the mid-1990s, restored three years ago by the Elks’ club manager, Vern Cahall.
Cahall works voluntarily, as do all the Elks at Lodge #239. He estimates he spends some 40-50 hours per week doing renovations, often working with Shaffer. They’re underway on the ballroom ceiling, and Cahall’s on to the Boy Scouts room in the basement, where he’s put up a new wall and about to re-carpet.
“It gives them a little safer feel,” Cahall said. “Boy Scouts eight, seven-years old coming down here into this dungeon — it would make me nervous. Especially when all the steel pipes start banging from steam.”
The dungeon contains mysterious underground tunnels, coal chutes, and relics from the Elks’ initiation rituals of the past. A new boiler sits next to the original steam furnace the size of a Honda Civic. Much of the heating system is still old as the building.
To save on energy costs, the Elks are working with NorthWestern Energy to put in LED lighting.
The Elks had to halt all events in March 2020 for the pandemic. They’ve received $11,000 in grants for relief, and they’ve already spent it. They’re starting up events bit by bit now, but supporting groups like the Boy Scouts, and the community with student scholarships, not to mention keeping the bills paid and the building in shape — that’s a real challenge.
Old and new
The Anaconda Elks have been around since 1892, and the local Masons since 1886.
The Elks had a previous building burn, and in 1979, a natural gas explosion destroyed the building the Masons used at the time.
The beginning of the Masonic tradition can be traced all the way back to the days of King Solomon, Bowman said.
Of the many slogans for the group thrown around since those ancient times, Bowman likes this one: “We make good men into better men.”
Both organizations were originally clubs for men only. The Masons still perform rituals separate from the female group in their lodge, the Order of the Eastern Star. Two women first joined the Anaconda Elks in 1995, and a newspaper clipping hangs on the wall to commemorate the day.
“There was quite a pushback from some of the old, old timers on letting women join the Elks Lodge themselves, but times change and attitudes change, women are welcomed and they're Elk members,” Shaffer said.
Stepping into the Elks’ ritual room, a Bible lies open at the center. To become a member of the Elks, one must profess a belief in God. For the Masons, it’s a belief in a supreme being.
In many Elks lodges, only members can enter the ritual room, but they’ve done away with that policy in Anaconda, because they often use the room for dinners. Likewise, it’s still national Elks policy to read certain rituals from memory, but that’s no longer the practice in Anaconda either, Shaffer said.
Bowman is pretty strict on the rules. He has read all his chapter’s meeting minutes from 1886 to 1944, several thousand pages, and still recites Masonic ritual from memory. The Masons invented the term “blackball,” he said, and prospective members are screened for felonies and character. If a single member votes “Nay,” the prospective member is indeed blackballed. The Masonic Tyler still stands outside the door of the ritual room, on guard with a sword while, robed in regalia, and each Mason marked with his own jewel, rituals are performed.
But strict ritual doesn’t have to stand in the way of the future, Bowman said.
The Elks have become more family-oriented over the years, and Bowman and Goldberg see potential for the Masons to follow in the Elks’ footsteps. There is a distinct lack of youth in both groups.
“We're trying in Anaconda to come up with ideas to give them a reason to belong. Make it fun again,” Goldberg said. “And that's what we're trying to do with both the Elks and the Anaconda Masons. We have ritual — there are certain things that have to be done. But we're also going to try to incorporate some fun things like picnics, barbecues, weekend campouts.”
Several Masons recently joined the Elks when they moved into the building, bringing strength in numbers to fundraising in the future.
Bowman said the old groups have plenty of room to modernize.
“We used to be a secret society, but not anymore. You can get online and you can read all our rituals, see videos of everything. So there's not much of a secret anymore,” he said.
The modern world may take away some of the fraternal mystique, but it also opens up an avenue to recruit.
“We need new ways. We need to get some young blood in here. The computers are one thing, the social media is another thing,” Bowman said. “Finding a reason for them just to come, we're gonna have to change it up a little bit and think about some new ideas.”
Bowman knows well the importance of fraternal organizations to families. The Bagdad Shriners in Butte sponsored his special-needs daughter, Olivia.
He then joined the Masons and Shriners, and last year became the Masons’ leader.
In the spirit of community, he’s now leading his brethren into a fresh future with the Elks.