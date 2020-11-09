New VA clinic being built in Butte

There's something big in store for southwest Montana's 33,000 veterans — a new Veterans Affairs clinic in Butte, four times the size of the existing one in Anaconda.
Butte Builder Wayne Paffhausen says the new clinic will be finished by fall 2021. Concrete has already been laid at the site, adjacent to the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home, which is nearly completed.
Veterans seeking the medical services they earned will find them moved to the much expanded medical facility at 5 Three Mile Drive next year.
Area veterans were generally enthusiastic about news of the new clinic, though veterans in Anaconda say they wish they'd been informed earlier and hate to see their current clinic close.
For veterans in Butte, the news is very welcome.
Butte Vietnam veteran Mike Samples, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, reaching the rank of staff sergeant, said the new VA clinic will provide an immense benefit and is a testament to a bond the veterans carry with them after they finish their service.
“There’s a certain connection between all of us that have served,” he said. “We all share something. You still have that feeling of obligation to your comrades that we are all taken care of. It’s hard for other people to understand, but this is a unique group of people. I’m not saying we feel privileged. The privilege was serving our country. That’s the way I feel and a lot of my comrades in arms feel,” he said.
Butte Vietnam veteran Tom Goyette, who served from 1967 to late 1970 in the U.S. Navy, has been on both sides of the aisle. Goyette, who was a Petty Officer 3rd Class at discharge, worked as a registered nurse and been treated for complications from Agent Orange. So Goyette speaks from experience when he says the VA’s use of medical staff who work specifically with veterans or are veterans themselves makes all the difference.
“We’ve all been through boot camp. We’ve all been torn down and put back together in a way that’s a little bit different than people without that experience,” he said.
Ron Peterson, another Butte area veteran, served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1964 as a sergeant. He was what the folks on Navy ships referred to as a “seagoing bellhop” during the Vietnam War, meaning a captain’s orderly with the critical duty to serve as bodyguard for officers. He’s taken advantage of the VA clinic in Anaconda for years. At 78, Peterson doesn’t mince his words over the new clinic.
“Great deal!” he said. “We earned it. I guess that’s why they have it.”
This is what they’ve all earned, according to Katherine Beall, Public Affairs Officer for the Montana VA Health Care System.
Besides being a much bigger space, the new clinic will have three primary care teams as opposed to two at the Anaconda clinic, and include an outpatient mental health therapist to provide mental health and group therapy support. Additionally, tele-audio, tele-retinal, tele-health and women’s health services will be provided.
While the Anaconda clinic was stretched to care for up to 1,800 patients, the Butte clinic will have capacity for 2,800.
And what the VA calls unique is that the clinic will be designed around the VA’s veteran-centric PACT model.
PACT — which stands for Patient Aligned Care Team — means that when a veteran receives care from the Montana VA health care system, they have a healthcare team for life. This team is made up of a primary care physician, a registered nurse care manager, a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant, and an administrative clerk.
Support Local Journalism
Each time a veteran interacts with their Montana VA healthcare, whether it is in-person or through telehealth and telemedicine options, their specific Patient Aligned Care Team is making sure that each step is integrated to fully support each veteran. This means that each team member advocates for a Veteran to access any healthcare service that they need.
These specifics were either left foggy or unknown to many veterans in Anaconda, most of whom happened to find out only recently that the clinic they’ve come to love is shutting down and expanded in Butte. Collectively, Paul Beausoleil, Lee Burt and Pat Tracy are leaders in the Anaconda veteran community. They are each disappointed to see the clinic leave town, and feel the VA left many unknowns.
Beausoleil, who served from 1965 to 1970 as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and is the commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1380 in Anaconda, said he’s resigned to the idea because he can do nothing about it now, but wished he had been better informed.
Burt, who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 and ranked specialist E-4, is the commander of the Disabled American Veterans Ch. 13 in Anaconda. He said if the relocation was well-known among local vets, he would have heard about it earlier.
“I only know veterans. My main source of social activity is all veterans,” Burt said.
Tracy was a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, ranked E-5. In Anaconda, he’s the commander of the local American Legion. He’s 72 and suffers from the effects of Agent Orange after his service in Vietnam. Tracy said he’s grown attached to his doctor and nurses in Anaconda and doesn’t look forward to the change in venue unless it keeps the old staff and includes medical expansion. He said the VA healthcare system is constantly changing, and he carries the unknowns he’s associated with illnesses into the move.
So while he doesn’t see why they couldn’t have put the new clinic in Anaconda, he wishes that the expansion will in some way simplify his care. Now, for example he goes to an outside provider for diabetes, but used the VA for prostate cancer. He said the VA hasn’t recognized his bladder cancer as a cause of Agent Orange yet. So when he makes the switch to Butte, he has plenty to hope for.
“I think that’s a complaint for every veteran from Vietnam,” he said. “You’ve got to fight for everything.”
All three men said transportation for folks who can’t drive is a concern, and encouraged people in Anaconda to consider volunteering as DAV drivers. Two veteran DAV drivers in Butte, Mike Lawson and Dan Kohr have expressed confidence that transportation will be found for those who are unable to drive, as it has been when veterans have needed to travel even farther to Fort Harrison VA Medical Center or providers in Missoula or Bozeman.
The Anaconda vets also expressed many of the same sentiments as the Butte veterans: that the proximity to the new veterans home will be a benefit, that they hoped to see medical services expanded to reduce travel, and that the VA clinic definitely needed a new home.
They also hope the staff that has cared for them dearly in Anaconda will be moved to Butte. The detail hasn’t been confirmed at press time, but Lawson, Vietnam veteran in Butte, familiar with the project and many other local veteran matters, said he believes that will be the case. He also said the Anaconda clinic won’t shut down until the Butte clinic is open.
Lawson and the VA have indicated that the site was selected for its easy highway access and central location. The land was purchased from the owners of Copper Canyon Harley Davidson.
One vet considers the new clinic reason to change his healthcare reality.
Gale “Rusty” Talbott, an E-4 specialist, served for 10 years in the U.S. Army. He lives in Melrose, 30 miles south of Butte, so his commute to the Anaconda clinic was long. But his experience — and he echoes all of the veterans in this story — has been excellent in the VA clinics. He has always been treated with utmost respect.
“You don’t feel that you’re in a herd of cows just being pushed around. It’s awesome awesome health care,” he said.
Now that there’s a new clinic coming to Butte, he’s switching all of his healthcare over to the VA. He also echoes the other veterans in this story when he states why.
“It’s something I earned to have, and I might as well use it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.