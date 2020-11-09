New VA clinic being built in Butte

Beausoleil, who served from 1965 to 1970 as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and is the commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1380 in Anaconda, said he’s resigned to the idea because he can do nothing about it now, but wished he had been better informed.

Burt, who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 and ranked specialist E-4, is the commander of the Disabled American Veterans Ch. 13 in Anaconda. He said if the relocation was well-known among local vets, he would have heard about it earlier.

“I only know veterans. My main source of social activity is all veterans,” Burt said.

Tracy was a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, ranked E-5. In Anaconda, he’s the commander of the local American Legion. He’s 72 and suffers from the effects of Agent Orange after his service in Vietnam. Tracy said he’s grown attached to his doctor and nurses in Anaconda and doesn’t look forward to the change in venue unless it keeps the old staff and includes medical expansion. He said the VA healthcare system is constantly changing, and he carries the unknowns he’s associated with illnesses into the move.