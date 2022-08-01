 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New theater company forming in Anaconda; community kickoff event set Aug. 11

ANACONDA — Anaconda Ensemble Theatre, helmed by former Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre Artistic Director Jackie Vetter, will announce its first show at a kick-off event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Revolver, 221 E. Park St. The event will be a community opportunity to learn about the organization and hear about its first show, as well as how to audition. There will also be a raffle for ticket vouchers for future performances.

The AET founding board of directors invites anyone to get involved or join with a pledge donation. The founding team includes Jackie Vetter, founding artistic director and board president; Jamie Foy, board vice president; Jessica Merkley, board secretary; and Michael Muro, board member at large, who will all be present at the event.

AET is being created as a professional artistic home for all of southwest Montana, but Anaconda in particular. The mission of AET is to create culture for the community by empowering artists to engage and challenge audiences. Their goal is to produce two to three shows per year, focusing on Montana playwrights, as well as facilitate Creative Hub, their arts events incubator project.

AET is in the process of securing its 501 (c) 3 Non-profit status, but until then they will be taking donation pledges.

To learn more, follow AET on Facebook and Instagram or email anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com.

