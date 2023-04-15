In the upcoming days and weeks, the Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp.”

The project was made possible with grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Montana Cultural Trust, which is backed by severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in the state's cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.

The premise of these grants is for musicians and band members to reinvent historic Butte mining and labor songs in their own unique style. As part of the project, the varied musicians spent time researching Butte history, with assistance from staff at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.

Each musician or band will present their work at a noon Brown Bag talk on Fridays at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., followed by a 7 p.m. Saturday performance at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.

Between December 2021 and April 2022, the first set of concerts featured musicians Aaron Parrett, Jessica Catron and her band, Missincinatti, Christy Hays, and the band Cash for Junkers. More recently, the Sean Eamon Band, Catfish Carl, Aaron Jennings, John Dendy, and Nicholas Merz performed their own musical tributes.

Their melodic testimonials, which are currently available to listen to on the Clark Chateau website, include such songs as “Ain’t You a Wobbly” by Aaron Parrett, “Appeal to the Scab,” from Cash for Junkers, “Oh Dear Hibernia,” from the Sean Eamon Band, and several others.

By year’s end, the music of Roy Ivy, Dublin Gulch, Zinnia, The Pettifoggers, Lane Wilber and Dylan Running Crane will also be featured. The scheduled monthly performances are listed below:

APRIL — Roy Ivy, noon, Friday, April 21, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The musician’s specialties, according to his website, are drinking songs and sing-alongs.

MAY — Dublin Gulch, noon Friday, May 26, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. A perennial favorite for the past 30 years, the Butte Irish band members include Tom Powers, Mick Cavanaugh, Jim Schulz, and John Joyner.

JUNE — Zinnia, noon Friday, June 23, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. Trained as a classical violist and pianist, Zinnia, a singer and songwriter, is known for her big anthems and blistering ballads.

JULY — The Pettifoggers, noon Friday, July 21, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The indie rock band hails from Missoula and according to their YouTube channel, have a “passion for sustainability and prioritizing the natural world.”

AUGUST — Lane Wilber, noon Friday, Aug. 18, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The singer and songwriter from Missoula plays music described as “outlaw country” and “Americana.”

SEPTEMBER — Dylan Running Crane, noon Friday, Sept. 15, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. A singer and a songwriter, the young woman’s hometown roots are in Browning.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website or at the door.