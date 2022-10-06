New sign showcases partnership between Highlands College, NorthWestern Energy

Highlands College of Montana Tech unveiled a new sign on campus Thursday morning in conjunction with Trades and Technology Day.

The sign, housed in the pre-apprenticeship line pole yard, showcases a partnership between the university and NorthWestern Energy. The sign will promote the line program to prospective students.

"Highlands College is partnering with NorthWestern Energy to build skills and competencies that are essential to an organization’s life and maintain industry competitiveness. Faculty, current students, and industry partners work together to bridge the gap between education and industry," Highlands College Dean Karen VanDaveer said in a press release.

"Highlands College is home to all Montana Tech career-ready and transfer programs that help build the workforce we need to better lives in Butte and across Montana. Skills are for life and can be built upon to achieve industry-recognized credentials leading to good paying jobs," she added.

VanDaveer and Dean Bentley, human resources generalist with NorthWestern Energy and vice chair of the Montana Workforce Innovation Board, provided a few remarks at Thursday’s unveiling.

Trades & Technology Day allows students to explore career and technical education career opportunities. The event was expected to draw high school students from 15 schools and 20 industry partners.

“NorthWestern Energy and our energy industry partners have been working diligently with Highlands College for several years to help address the industry workforce shortages," said Paul Babb, NorthWestern Energy's community relations manager. "Highlands College has been a model of what a community and industry partner should be … it’s a winning relationship from my perspective, and we are excited to have the Trades and Technical Day again this year to spark the next generation of employees' interest in these career paths.”