New public health officer for Powell County issues mask mandate

DEER LODGE — A mask mandate remains in effect for Powell County.
Powell County’s new public health officer, Jordan Friend, issued a local mask mandate Thursday after Gov. Greg Gianforte’s announcement the statewide mask mandate would be rescinded.
"The masks are our best way to protect others from ourselves,” Friend said. “The mask is a prevention measure and it is our best practice, and it is evidence-based to prevent transmitting COVID-19. So we are asking that people continue to protect their community members, their neighbors and their friends from the virus. We are so close to everyone who wants to get vaccinated getting vaccinated.”
According to the state COVID map, Powell County only has 10 active cases. Powell’s public health nurse, Marianne Saylor, said that is all the more reason to maintain a mask mandate.
“I think it prevents spread,” Saylor said. “We're at low numbers right now, so we'd like to keep it that way.”
Friend has only been in the position for 14 days, hired part-time for just four hours a month. She is fulfilling her duties from Helena, but grew up in Deer Lodge and keeps close ties to the community through family and friends.
“I am very limited in the amount of time that I have to do a big job that I want to do really, really well and serve the community within Powell as best as I can,” Friend said. “I'm on a new adventure right now.”
Friend, who has an educational background in rural health, is well aware of the controversy surrounding COVID restrictions.
The county has been without a public health officer since August, when Dr. Lori Drumm, a family practitioner at Deer Lodge Medical Center, resigned from the position after a confrontation with people upset about the cancellation of the Tri-County Fair rodeo due to coronavirus risks.
"She's amazing and she still serves the community," Friend said of Drumm. “I have the utmost respect for her. And I do know that I'm stepping into a difficult position. I'm aware that this is not easy. A lot of people have been leaving positions like this throughout the country during this time, because it's been really difficult to be a part of public health.”
Not everyone supports wearing masks and other restrictions, Friend said, adding that a small county is limited in its ability to enforce restrictions.
“I think enforceability is difficult,” Friend said.
Saylor agreed.
“It’s very hard to monitor because it's me and two (contact) tracers, and the police department is not going to run around to every bar. So it's kind of the honor system,” Saylor said.
Saylor and Friend both said many local businesses do support masks, social distancing and other precautions, as do the schools and hospitals.
Friend said wearing masks is about looking out for one another.
“I know that you might not enjoy wearing a mask, but the person who is checking out your groceries at the store deserves to be protected and not be exposed to the virus every day while they're trying to make money to support their family,” Friend said.
Friend said many counties are maintaining a local mask mandate, and though she understands there may be backlash, she believes health comes first, as well as long-term economic benefits.
“I'm ready for it. And I will continue to explain that we are protecting our vulnerable populations and people who are just trying to work and make a living,” she said. “If we work really hard at this and continue to not have cases and not have people in the hospital, then we could have a more open and profitable summer.”
Friend said it’s the community’s response that has kept case numbers low, and that the end is in sight.
“I think the end is always the hardest. We all did this big, crazy hard pandemic thing this last year, and I want to commend everyone who did such an amazing job, and who protected others and has stayed home,” she said. “It's been a boring year, while also being a frightening year. But we did all that work to get to this point. I don't want us to give up now. We're really close.”
The statewide mask mandate was rescinded Friday.
Neighboring Butte-Silver Bow County’s Board of Health also issued a mask mandate in December, and has made the mask mandate the top priority among several restrictions issued by an emergency rule. The other restrictions, including capacity limits and gathering restrictions, stand to be lightened or removed if certain metrics for case numbers in B-SB are met, but the B-SB Board of Health has said the mask mandate will not be lifted just because those metrics are met.
Additionally, Missoula, Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties all have local mask mandates that remain, while Yellowstone, Cascade and Flathead do not, though Whitefish has one for the city. Tribal nations in the state are also keeping their mask mandates in place, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently emphasized that masks are critical to recovery from the pandemic and said Wednesday that people should aim to wear two masks to slow the spread of new variants that appear to be more contagious.