New public health officer for Powell County issues mask mandate

Friend said wearing masks is about looking out for one another.

“I know that you might not enjoy wearing a mask, but the person who is checking out your groceries at the store deserves to be protected and not be exposed to the virus every day while they're trying to make money to support their family,” Friend said.

Friend said many counties are maintaining a local mask mandate, and though she understands there may be backlash, she believes health comes first, as well as long-term economic benefits.

“I'm ready for it. And I will continue to explain that we are protecting our vulnerable populations and people who are just trying to work and make a living,” she said. “If we work really hard at this and continue to not have cases and not have people in the hospital, then we could have a more open and profitable summer.”

Friend said it’s the community’s response that has kept case numbers low, and that the end is in sight.