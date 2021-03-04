New ownership brings Montana talc plants out of bankruptcy

The Bankruptcy Court approved the sale to Magris on Nov. 16, 2020, with the sale contributing to the trust fund to settle personal injury claims.

Local workforce

Giorgio La Motta was the president of the three Imerys subsidiaries, and is now the president and general manager of Magris Talc USA and Canada.

When Imerys Talc America filed bankruptcy, La Motta said employees at U.S. sites shouldn’t see any changes to their roles, wages, or benefits. In an interview following the sale, La Motta said that has indeed been the case, and will continue into the future under Magris ownership.

Pat Downey, director of western operations for Magris Talc USA and longtime manager of Montana site operations, said the sale is a good thing for employees at the Montana sites.

“We're glad that the Chapter 11 process for us is over. Now we know our future. We have an owner, it's a good owner. So whatever uncertainty we had is behind us now," Downey said.