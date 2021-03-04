New ownership brings Montana talc plants out of bankruptcy

Imerys Talc America, the company operating the talc-milling plant in Three Forks, was purchased out of bankruptcy by Magris Resources Canada Inc. on Feb. 16. For $223 million, Magris purchased substantially all of France-based Imerys S.A.’s Canadian and United States assets.
In addition to the Three Forks mill, Magris now owns the other Imerys sites in Montana—the Yellowstone Mine in Cameron and mill in Sappington.
The three North American subsidiaries of Imerys filed voluntarily for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 13, 2019, in the midst of thousands of lawsuits charging the company’s products cause cancer, which the company denies.
As part of the bankruptcy process, the company was permitted to continue operation, and a trust fund must be established as a mechanism to settle the personal injury claims.
On May 15, 2020, the Imerys subsidiaries filed their Plan of Reorganization and the related Disclosure Statement, aimed at settling the ongoing lawsuits, according to court documents available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/imerystalc/. The trust fund will be established once the plan is confirmed.
Those with a talc personal injury claim have the right to vote on the company’s plan before March 25, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court will hold a hearing to consider confirmation of the plan on June 21.
The Bankruptcy Court approved the sale to Magris on Nov. 16, 2020, with the sale contributing to the trust fund to settle personal injury claims.
Local workforce
Giorgio La Motta was the president of the three Imerys subsidiaries, and is now the president and general manager of Magris Talc USA and Canada.
When Imerys Talc America filed bankruptcy, La Motta said employees at U.S. sites shouldn’t see any changes to their roles, wages, or benefits. In an interview following the sale, La Motta said that has indeed been the case, and will continue into the future under Magris ownership.
Pat Downey, director of western operations for Magris Talc USA and longtime manager of Montana site operations, said the sale is a good thing for employees at the Montana sites.
“We're glad that the Chapter 11 process for us is over. Now we know our future. We have an owner, it's a good owner. So whatever uncertainty we had is behind us now," Downey said.
The talc mill in Three Forks was the site of an employee lockout in 2018 after employees were unable to agree with management to the terms of a new contract. The lockout lasted three months, during which the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers’ Local D-239 union group picketed on behalf of union workers at the mill. Former Gov. Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester joined pickets in person and Sen. Steve Daines released a statement supporting the workers.
“The lockout was difficult for the hourly employees that were locked out, and it was difficult also for the salaried employees that were operating the plant and continued to support the business and keep our customers satisfied by producing product. But since then we've made a management change here at the plant level, and our relationship with the workforce has continually improved,” Downey said.
Currently, Magris employs 143 people at its Montana plants, 43 paid hourly and 100 salaried, according to La Motta.
Liability
When bankruptcy was filed, La Motta said, "The safety of talc has been confirmed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies, as well as regulatory and scientific bodies, and the litigation is entirely without merit. However, it is simply not in the best interests of our stakeholders to litigate these claims in perpetuity and incur millions of dollars in projected legal costs to defend these cases. By deciding to file for Chapter 11 protection, we have laid the groundwork to efficiently resolve our historic talc-related liabilities and focus on our continued success in the industry.”
Within the last four months leading up to the sale, La Motta said Imerys Talc America decided to discontinue talc production for personal care products—the subject of the personal injury claims—instead focusing on the industrial end of its business.
“We decided that cosmetics has never been a strategic industry as a market for us. And given the size of it, versus the liability elements—despite that we completely stand for the safety of our talc and we know that our talc is safe—we have decided to not continue to sell into that industry for those reasons,” La Motta said.
Downey concurred.
“We still stand behind the safety of our products and we'll continue to manufacture safe products,” Downey said.
Purchasing Imerys out of bankruptcy gives Magris and the local talc operations a fresh start, La Motta said.
“With the asset sale the business restarts out of Chapter 11 as of day one with the purchase for Magris. And basically we have nothing to do anymore with the case. All of the past liability will stay out of the business,” La Motta said. “And that's why this is a very unique sale process that is called the (Section) 363 sale process under bankruptcy. Magris had the ability to buy the assets free and clean.”
Meanwhile, the Imerys subsidiaries still exist as shell companies, and will be held to managing the personal liability claims by the Bankruptcy Court.