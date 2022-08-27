New owners of Spherion feel right at home in Butte

Lorena and Jimmy Wallace, long-time Texas residents, recently packed up their belongings and decided to head north to Butte, Montana.

As of Aug. 1, the couple officially became the new franchise owners of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Butte, purchasing the business from Kathy and Fred Henningsen.

Spherion, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been in the staffing industry for more than 75 years, and has franchises in 32 of the 50 states. Montana has three locations — Billings, Butte and Kalispell.

The Henningsens operated the Butte franchise for the past 28 years, and according to Rebecca Rogers-Tijerino, “Kathy’s dedication to Spherion and her service to the Butte community has been exemplary.”

The Spherion president felt the baton had been passed into capable hands with the Wallaces. “We know they share incredible passion and drive for creating a positive impact in the local workforce,” said the company president.

For Lorena and Jimmy, this was by no means a spur-of-the-moment decision. The couple had been mulling over their future for quite some time. Parents of four sons, their youngest had just graduated from high school and would soon head to Michigan to further his education.

“We hit a milestone,” laughed Lorena, “with our youngest heading off to college.”

For the past 30 years, Lorena has worked in human resources in such industries as banking, retail and industrial, while Jimmy managed dairy distributions for nearly as long before switching to teaching high school English for a couple of years.

While retirement may be 10 years down the road, both Lorena and Jimmy yearned to do something different.

“Why are we waiting?” Lorena thought. “Why don’t we go now?”

So, the two started looking for businesses for sale. They had visited Montana a few times in the past and wanted to retire to Big Sky Country. When they came across the “for sale” ad on the Spherion franchise in Butte, they made some calls.

“We went to Atlanta and met with the Spherion people,” explained Jimmy, “and we were impressed with their resources and their support.”

The Wallaces acknowledged that the job market is tough throughout the country, not just Butte.

One of the reasons, Lorena believes, is an obvious shift with the younger workforce as they are being a bit more selective and looking for the right fit.

“That’s where Spherion shines,” said Jimmy, “as we become the liaison between the potential employer and employee.”

According to Lorena, their own personal work histories prove they can get the job done.

“We have the tools to look for the right person,” she said, “and make it easier and faster.”

She further explained that job seekers need to be motivated to stay, so, she said, “we need to stay creative and consult with potential employers and employees.”

Finding the right person for the job is just part of their service. Spherion also provides guidance and advice to potential employers as well.

“Some employers don’t need it, nor want it,” Jimmy said, “but if they ask, we are more than happy to help.”

He explained that some businesses have issues with high turnover rates or low morale, and believes Spherion can help be part of the solution.

“We are there to give 60-plus years of experience — Lorena with HR and me with management,” said Jimmy. “Our customers are our partners and we want them to succeed.”

“Kathy and Fred did such a great job,” said Jimmy.

The couple retained office coordinator Sandra Anderson, and hasn’t changed much so far at the office at 1015 S. Montana St. Anderson has been in her position for the past eight years.

The Wallaces were thrilled Anderson decided to stay with the company.

“Sandra has been invaluable,” said Jimmy, “and is a wealth of knowledge.”

There is a new program for high school students the couple is excited to implement titled Me Inc., which hopefully will help build back up the workforce.

The program helps teens looking for work write a resume, how to interview and how to dress for an interview.

Meanwhile, it’s not all work in the Wallace household. The couple has attended several summer events in and around Butte, and it’s become a habit to hit the road on some weekends to learn more about southwest Montana.

“It’s beautiful here,” said Lorena, “with so much to do.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy is immersed in “The War of the Copper Kings.”

“I love history, too,” said the former English teacher.