New labs give Tech students a high voltage education

“Our graduates, they're mostly Montana kids, and they work hard, man. And SEL loves that work ethic,” Trudnowski said.

Over the seven years Tech’s offered a power-system protection class in conjunction with SEL, the company has hired over 20 Tech students to continue their work professionally, said Brian Smyth, university relations coordinator for SEL.

Smyth is from Butte, a Tech grad himself, and helped form the working partnership that led to the course being offered and the labs being built. He also teaches the power-system protection course.

The close collaboration with Tech has let the school develop a niche within electrical engineering — producing students with the expertise to become power-protection professionals.

Their work has no little importance in society.

“In a nutshell, what SEL does is we build the equipment that sets your power off. So when your lights go out, it's typically our equipment that's doing that,” Smyth said.

“So anytime you've seen your lights flick, they go on off, and you have to run around your house and reset all your clocks — that's probably our equipment that saw something and then it cleared the power,” Smyth added.

It’s not always pretty.