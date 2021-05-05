New Health Study Advisory Committee to discuss Butte air quality at public meeting Thursday

To view the reports related to air monitoring, please visit the B-SB Health Study Advisory Committee web site and scroll to the bottom at:

The new committee is made up of health department employees, county citizens, representatives from Montana Tech, Montana Resources, the county’s reclamation department, Atlantic Richfield, federal agencies, as well as local and state health experts.

This is the first meeting of the new committee which was formed to evaluate public health studies conducted in the county, shifting the center of medical monitoring from the county’s Residential Metals Abatement Program to the health department.

“Butte-Silver Bow, because of its Superfund status and its history of being a mining community, is the subject of many health and environmental studies. The purpose is to have a forum for presentation of these studies, and for committee members to analyze and discuss study outcomes. This will assist in informing the Board of Health, county commissioners and the general public about study outcomes,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

The frequency of future committee meetings is still being determined, Sullivan said.

