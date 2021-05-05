 Skip to main content
New Health Study Advisory Committee to discuss Butte air quality at public meeting Thursday
Monitoring Butte's air quality

Jenna Fisher, registered sanitarian with Butte-Silver Bow, records data collected from the air quality monitoring station in the old Greeley School yard in April. The Montana Resources' mining operation can be seen in the distance.

 Meagan Thompson,The Montana Standard

For those concerned about the air quality in Butte — especially metals in the Greeley neighborhood — the county is hosting a meeting to discuss the results of extensive air monitoring.

The new Butte-Silver Bow Health Study Advisory Committee is meeting 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, to go over air quality data collected at the Greeley School air monitoring station.

The meeting can be attended in person in the Butte-Silver Bow Council Chambers or accessed by Webex using meeting number 187 627 4272 and password HealthySilverBow at:

https://buttesilverbow.webex.com/buttesilverbow/j.php?MTID=mf34a3a9124273c9e2a38755f455f093d

Attendees can also call in to: 1-404-397-1516, using access code 187 627 4272 and password 43258497.

In addition to review of federally required air monitoring data, the committee will discuss recent data collected at the Greeley School monitoring station by Montana Resources and Bison Engineering, which looked specifically at larger metal particulates.

The meeting will include presentations from Mark Thompson, Montana Resources vice president of environmental affairs, Kuman Ganesan, head of environmental engineering at Montana Tech, and Laura Williamson, Montana epidemiologist.

Tony Ward, environmental health expert at the University of Montana, will also present his Source Apportionment Research Study for Butte.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposal to give Butte an improved air quality status will also be discussed.

The meeting will provide opportunity for public comment on agenda and non-agenda items, and comments will be limited to three minutes.

The Montana Standard reported on the findings for some of these studies on April 9.

Ganesan, after review of the Bison Engineering data related to metals, said, “The data I have looked at so far does not show any concern for human health.”

Montana state toxicologist Matthew Ferguson drew the same conclusion.

“After a full review and analysis of the data, all average metal concentrations in the ambient air were well below health-based screening levels,” he said in his report.

The meeting agenda can be accessed at:

https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05062021-3155

To view the reports related to air monitoring, please visit the B-SB Health Study Advisory Committee web site and scroll to the bottom at:

https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2198/Health-Study-Advisory-Committee

The new committee is made up of health department employees, county citizens, representatives from Montana Tech, Montana Resources, the county’s reclamation department, Atlantic Richfield, federal agencies, as well as local and state health experts.

This is the first meeting of the new committee which was formed to evaluate public health studies conducted in the county, shifting the center of medical monitoring from the county’s Residential Metals Abatement Program to the health department.

“Butte-Silver Bow, because of its Superfund status and its history of being a mining community, is the subject of many health and environmental studies. The purpose is to have a forum for presentation of these studies, and for committee members to analyze and discuss study outcomes. This will assist in informing the Board of Health, county commissioners and the general public about study outcomes,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

The frequency of future committee meetings is still being determined, Sullivan said. 

