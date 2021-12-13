New families added to Butte's holiday giving program

Want to help Butte’s less fortunate during the holidays? Consider the Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program.

How can you help?

Action Inc.: Action Inc.’s Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program is solely dependent on the generosity of donations from the community. The agency does not receive government funds for this program nor do we use any donations for program costs. All monies received go directly to help families in need. Donations are tax deductible.

Toys for Tots: You can also help Toys for Tots by donating an unwrapped toy to any of the various bins located throughout Butte.

Butte Food Bank: All families receive a holiday meal with the program, so you can also donate food to the Butte Food Bank.

Adopt-A-Family: By adopting one of the families, a group or individual agrees to buy food and gifts or gifts only for the family for Christmas. Families who are adopted are chosen from the giving tree at Action Inc. The giving tree contains a wish list of the family who is needing help this holiday season.

Here are a few families for consideration:

A family with a young lady who is 15 years old is needing this Christmas, shirts adult XL, coat adult XL. She is also needing snow pants, and hat and gloves. This little gal would appreciate and love to have makeup and art supplies. Reference #1215 .

. A family with two children is in need of a little extra help this Christmas. They have two children, a girl, 12 years old who is needing shirts, adult M; coat, adult L; pants adult L; and shoe/boot size 9.5 women. She would also love to have makeup, perfume, volleyball equipment, hair ties, beanie hat, sock and underwear. She also loves dancing and music. This family also has a boy 9 years old, who is needing shirts adult M; coast adult M; pants adult M; shoe/boot 7/8 boys. This young man loves Minecraft; legos; fortnite; Iron Man movies; cards and games. Also, in need of underwear, socks and a hat. Reference #1324

Please call 533-6842 or 533-6847 during regular business hours to adopt a family from our adoption trees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0