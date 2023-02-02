The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives opened its first exhibit of the year, “The Cheongsam: Margaret Woo and the Mai Wah,” featuring 12 cheongsam dresses owned by the late Margaret Woo.

The dresses are on loan from the Mai Wah Society, a Butte-based nonprofit organization that has been working to preserve and interpret Butte’s Asian history since 1991.

Fashionable in the 1930s, Woo wore these dresses to events and parties while attending Lingnan University in China, shortly before she returned to the United States following the Japanese invasion of China in 1937.

A formal dress, cheongsams were elegant garments that reflected Woo’s ancestry. In addition to these gowns, the exhibit also features panels of the Woo family restaurant in Minneapolis, where Woo worked and later met her husband, Howard Y. Chinn of Butte. Yuen Faung Low, also known as John’s Place, was a landmark Minneapolis restaurant for over 80 years.

Born in China and raised in America, Woo’s life marks a departure from the traditional Chinese values of her mother and father’s generation. From cotton and polyester to silk and velvet, these cheongsams are a diverse sampling of popular dress in the pre-World War II period in both China and the United States.

The exhibit will be open to the public through April 7 during Archives’ business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more details, call 406-782-3280.