New EPA Region 8 boss wants agency to be 'more accessible' to underserved communities

Climate change. Infrastructure. Science-based decision-making. Public health.

As KC Becker ticked off the Biden Administration's priorities as they relate to the Environmental Protection Agency in an interview with The Montana Standard Friday, one of them clearly held a special place for her:

Environmental justice.

The Colorado lawyer, named in November as the new administrator for EPA's Region 8, which includes Montana, said, "We have to help the communities that have been overburdened with pollution, and underrepresented, communities with the least voice and the most needs."

That means places like Butte.

Actually, Becker certainly has plenty of communities in the region that fit that description.

"Because of federal lands, and Indian country, Region 8 is really different from a lot of other regions," she said.

An early priority will be taking advantage of the funds earmarked for the EPA's work in the region from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last November.

"It's huge, and it's been a long time coming," Becker said.

The agency is working on rulemaking that would sharply reduce methane from both new and existing sources in the oil and gas industry. Some of those sources are abandoned wells on public lands in the West.

Also still in the rulemaking process is a return to the pre-2015 definition of Waters of the United States, a controversial rule covering the EPA's statutory responsibility to regulate "navigable waters" for water quality. The much-challenged regulations have been to the Supreme Court and back. In 2020, a rule that substantially lessened protections was promulgated, but was found insufficient by both the EPA's own staff and the courts. EPA is expected to return to tougher standards in Biden's Administration, and certainly more litigation is expected — making it a priority to get new rules in place.

EPA's role as a protector of water quality came into play just last week when advocates announced a plan to sue the agency for not intervening when Montana's Legislature last year passed a new law eliminating the state's numeric water-quality standards for nutrient pollution, which causes harmful algae blooms and other threats to fish, wildlife and people.

Asked about that, Becker said, "Obviously when there's the threat of litigation involved, I'm limited in what I can say. But clearly state regulators are between a rock and a hard place, having to follow the state laws passed by their Legislature, but also being bound by federal standards."

Becker said that her boss, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, "is passionate about making EPA more a more accessible agency." She said that again, that comes down to working at the community level. "We have this model where we delegate to the states the responsibility to run a lot of programs. But that doesn't mean the EPA should be distant from hearing from and interacting with communities. It's about putting communities first and I love that perspective.

"As we put public health and science first, how do we engage with the communities more?"

Becker, who was formerly Speaker of the House in Colorado's Legislature, said one thing she really appreciates "is the experience and intelligence" of EPA staff. "I'm super-impressed," she said. "Coming from the environment of the Legislature, where if you get named to a committee, suddenly you're an expert, and where term limits have eroded institutional knowledge, it's great to see the deep expertise."

Asked whether EPA still intended to start delisting Butte sites by 2024, after a COVID-strained 2021, Becker deferred to Butte Priority Soils Project Manager Nikia Greene, who said that "although it might look like not a lot got done in 2021, behind the scenes we've been extremely busy. We've been working our butts off with remedial design." He added, "Atlantic Richfield has congracts with TetraTech, Pioneer Technical and others, and they're working hard on a daily basis with EPA oversight."

Greene said that moving dirt on the Grove Gulch portion of the work is expected to start this spring.

He said that delisting in some operable units could potentially still start in 2024.

In the unit where the least has been done to date — Westside Soils — Greene said that remedial investigation was continuing, validating data and identifying data gaps. "We're working with the state of Montana on human health assessment, risk assessment, and feasability. A draft remedial investigation is getting ready to go, and later this summer at some point we hope to share that with the community."

Becker said she's looking forward to visiting Butte and Anaconda this summer, along with other Montana locales.

She said in the meantime, "I encourage people to reach out by email or Zoom. Being more accessible is definitely part of my effort. I want to be as responsive as possible. We also have very capable people on the ground across the state.

"I'm just happy to be in a position where I can make a difference."

