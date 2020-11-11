New COVID outbreak at Montana State Hospital, including two deaths

Of the six staff members with COVID, only one case is thought to be associated with the current outbreak in one wing, Barnard said.

Because it can take from two to 14 days for symptoms to show up, and employees are also out in communities every day, it’s hard to know where they may have contracted the virus, Barnard said. Regardless, they are counted as staff with COVID.

“So if someone gets exposed in the community, they are considered a COVID positive for the staff even though they are not at work,” she said.

About 400 employees work at the state hospital and there are currently 214 patients, including 40 in the wing at Galen. So far, outbreaks have been contained to specific wings, Barnard said.

“I really credit the staff at Montana State Hospital for good infection-control procedures because none of those infections have spread from one wing to another,” she said.

Patients who test positive are immediately isolated and others on that wing are quarantined, she said. But there are numerous other precautions and protocols in place. Among them:

• Visitation has been suspended since the pandemic hit last spring and interactions between patients is limited, as is movement of patients and staff around the campus.