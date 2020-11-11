New COVID outbreak at Montana State Hospital, including two deaths

Officials at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs are facing their largest single COVID-19 outbreak to date, with 24 active cases among patients in one wing and two more who recently died. Six hospital staff members also are positive.
Officials would not provide any details on the deaths Wednesday, citing family privacy concerns and state and federal laws, but there have now been three patients at the state hospital who have died from COVID-related causes. The other death occurred in August.
Meanwhile, cases have continued to climb at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and as of Monday afternoon, 323 inmates had tested positive, with one death that occurred last month. There have been 114 prison staff with confirmed cases.
The outbreak in one wing at Montana State Hospital, the state’s only public psychiatric hospital, is the largest yet but not the first.
“We have had multiple small outbreaks that have been contained to specific wings of the hospital and we are in the middle of one of those right now,” said Zoe Barnard, an administrator with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Three previous outbreaks were each confined to a separate wing of the state hospital, including a forensic wing in nearby Galen, said Barnard, administrator of the agency’s Addictive and Mental Disorders Division.
Of the six staff members with COVID, only one case is thought to be associated with the current outbreak in one wing, Barnard said.
Because it can take from two to 14 days for symptoms to show up, and employees are also out in communities every day, it’s hard to know where they may have contracted the virus, Barnard said. Regardless, they are counted as staff with COVID.
“So if someone gets exposed in the community, they are considered a COVID positive for the staff even though they are not at work,” she said.
About 400 employees work at the state hospital and there are currently 214 patients, including 40 in the wing at Galen. So far, outbreaks have been contained to specific wings, Barnard said.
“I really credit the staff at Montana State Hospital for good infection-control procedures because none of those infections have spread from one wing to another,” she said.
Patients who test positive are immediately isolated and others on that wing are quarantined, she said. But there are numerous other precautions and protocols in place. Among them:
• Visitation has been suspended since the pandemic hit last spring and interactions between patients is limited, as is movement of patients and staff around the campus.
• Staff reporting for duty are screened for symptoms of an infectious condition per CDC guidelines for health care facilities.
• Patients are screened upon admission and twice daily for symptoms of an infectious condition, including COVID-19. Patients do not have contact with other patients until a negative test is confirmed.
• Staff with direct contact with patients are wearing N-95 masks, goggles, gloves and other PPE as appropriate.
The state hospital provides inpatient psychiatric treatment for adults with serious mental illness who have been civilly or criminally committed. Services include evaluation, therapy, psycho-educational programs, chemical dependency and peer support.
In Deer Lodge, the number of COVID cases at Montana State Prison are still going up. As of late last week, about 260 of 1,400 inmates had tested positive.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the total confirmed cases among offenders was up to 323, according to a Montana Department of Corrections website, with 114 cases among staff.
At the START program in Anaconda, the total of confirmed cases among inmates was at 68 and seven among staff. No offenders at the Watch West program in Warm Springs had tested positive but four staff have.
