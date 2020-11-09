New COVID-19 guidelines on the way for Butte

During the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the county reported 190 positive cases, the highest weekly count to date. The county is now seeing, on average, 29 new cases per day, and 84 cases per 100,000 population. Sullivan said that metric — cases per 100,000 population — puts Butte-Silver Bow ahead of Yellowstone, Missoula, Lewis & Clark and Deer Lodge counties.

Sullivan added that the county has a positivity rate of 19.60%. Any percentage above 10% is also in the red zone risk level, as defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“That particular metric means that almost one in five people being tested in Butte-Silver Bow are positive with the virus,” she said.

The number of identified close contacts placed in quarantine also continues to increase in the county. For the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 6, the Health Department determined that 693 individuals were close contacts who needed to be quarantined and tested.

“This means that our cautions against groups gathering, against activities that attract crowds, the need for people to distance, just aren’t resonating with a segment of our population,” Sullivan said.