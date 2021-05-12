New county Health Study Advisory Committee discusses Greeley air monitoring results

For particulate in the air, three sizes have been measured both for total particulate and for individual metals at the station — including PM2.5, or smaller than 2.5 micrometers, PM10, and TSP, the largest size which includes everything under 30 to 40 micrometers.

PM2.5 is analyzed by federal agency requirement, and the larger sizes were added voluntarily by the MR studies.

In his analysis, Ganesan compared the trace metals averages detected at the Greeley School station with typical ambient levels in rural, urban and industrial parts of the country. These were based off PM10 particulate sizes.

Measured in nanograms per cubic meter, Ganesan found that for lead, arsenic, and cadmium, Butte’s levels were well below the typical rural levels in the country. Butte’s level for copper, 50, was greater than the typical rural concentration of 10, but well below the urban level of 290. Butte’s level for manganese, 12.4, was above the typical rural concentration of 1, but below the urban level of 20. Butte’s level for zinc, 33, was above the rural concentration of 6, but well below the urban level of 103.

It was the first time Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, had seen the data presented that way.