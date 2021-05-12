New county Health Study Advisory Committee discusses Greeley air monitoring results

As a Superfund site, Butte’s health is heavily studied. Now a new Health Study Advisory Committee is active in the county, made up of health experts from the county, state, and federal agencies, and citizens familiar with Butte’s health concerns.
Its purpose is to discuss and present the studies to the public.
Air was the topic at the committee’s first meeting on Thursday.
With the active Montana Resources copper mine nearby, and a history of recording Butte’s worst air quality, the old Greeley School air monitoring station has been collecting more data than ever the past couple years.
Montana Resources hired Bison Engineering to monitor metals in large particulates in the air after concerns were raised by a 2017 study and by members of the Greeley neighborhood.
At Thursday’s meeting, the committee heard presentations from Bison engineers as well as third-party analysis from Dr. Kumar Ganesan, head of environmental engineering at Montana Tech, and Laura Williamson, Montana state epidemiologist.
The Montana Standard reported on the results of these studies in detail on April 9, but Ganesan has since prepared additional analysis to share at the meeting.
For particulate in the air, three sizes have been measured both for total particulate and for individual metals at the station — including PM2.5, or smaller than 2.5 micrometers, PM10, and TSP, the largest size which includes everything under 30 to 40 micrometers.
PM2.5 is analyzed by federal agency requirement, and the larger sizes were added voluntarily by the MR studies.
In his analysis, Ganesan compared the trace metals averages detected at the Greeley School station with typical ambient levels in rural, urban and industrial parts of the country. These were based off PM10 particulate sizes.
Measured in nanograms per cubic meter, Ganesan found that for lead, arsenic, and cadmium, Butte’s levels were well below the typical rural levels in the country. Butte’s level for copper, 50, was greater than the typical rural concentration of 10, but well below the urban level of 290. Butte’s level for manganese, 12.4, was above the typical rural concentration of 1, but below the urban level of 20. Butte’s level for zinc, 33, was above the rural concentration of 6, but well below the urban level of 103.
It was the first time Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, had seen the data presented that way.
“I was really impressed with Kumar's comparison of the monitoring data that we've collected so far to rural and urban settings in the United States. If you consider a very large percentage of the United States population lives in urban settings, and the monitoring data that's being collected now is less than typical urban settings, that to me says that Butte, and the people in Butte have better air quality than a very high percentage of the rest of Americans in the country,” Thompson said.
The Bison reports and Montana Department of Health and Human Services analysis do not compare the metal data to averages around the country, but rather to standards from various federal agencies for risk to human health.
From the standards available, Bison engineering and the state chose the most conservative for their comparisons.
“We looked through the literature to find the most conservative or protective values that could be identified. And these would be values that in the literature or other agencies substantiated that there was some adverse health effects at those levels. And so these level, these comparison values, are considered to be protective for even the most sensitive groups — that would include children and the elderly. Most of our comparison values were for chronic exposure, meaning exposure for one year or more. And then when we were looking at the 24-hour averages, those comparison values were for acute exposures, which I believe are about a two week exposure,” Williamson said.
Averages for each trace metal and total particulate for the three given sizes were detected at levels far below the standards for risk to human health, Ganesan said.
The ambient lead levels in Butte were about 20 times lower than the EPA Air Quality Standard, arsenic levels were three times lower than the European Union Air Quality Standard, and cadmium levels in Butte were 20 times lower than the European Union Air Quality Standard, Ganesan reported.
Williamson said that on two days, March 5, 2019, and May 31, 2019, total particulate concentrations met or exceeded World Health Organization air quality guidelines, an indication of air quality on those days, not an exceedance for individual metals.
On rare days like that, sensitive populations are advised to stay inside or consider minimal exertion, the state’s analysis said, but those levels do not pose a risk to the greater population.
The state analysis only looked at the first seven months of data.
“In terms of metal concentrations … in the data that we looked at, we didn't find anything alarming, or worrisome," Williamson said.
Ganesan said the same was true for the entire two years of metals data he analyzed. Considering the long history of mining, Ganesan said Butte has amazing air quality.
“So I think the challenge is to keep it the way it is or make it better,” he said.
Thompson said good news is no reason to stop what Montana Resources is doing.
“We at MR have no intention of terminating data collection. As we speak right here, we're collecting data," Thompson said.
Dr. Tony Ward, environmental health expert at the University of Montana, also presented the results of his Source Apportionment Study for the winter of 2019 in Butte, and compared it to the results from the winter of 2012.
Total pollution mass decreased by half between the two studies, with the greatest decrease in percentage coming from wood smoke.
The county and Montana Resources teamed up for a wood stove change out program in the Greeley neighborhood starting in 2015.
“There is definitely an impact on wood smoke, and it was more than likely the wood stove change out that did the trick," Ward said.
Butte is also poised to achieve a new status for overall air quality at PM10, said John Rolich, environmental health division manager for Butte-Silver Bow.
In 1987, Butte went on the EPA’s nonattainment list for PM10, and has in recent years achieved attainment levels. The county is now simply awaiting approval of the plan to continue achieving attainment levels for the next 10 years from the EPA, Rolich said.
“This is a good day for Butte. Coming off nonattainment is a big thing, and we should celebrate it,” he said.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan led the new committee through the works Thursday.
“I find great comfort from the data presented,” she said.
There weren’t many comments from the public during the meeting, which was held both virtually and in person at the county council chambers.
Steve McGrath, speaking on behalf of a group called the Greeley Neighborhood Development Corporation Inc., was in attendance.
“I would like to thank Montana Resources for sponsoring this study and everybody who participated in it. It's very reassuring that the ambient air apparently does not pose a health risk. Our problem is that the ambient air just doesn't go away. The stuff accumulates in the neighborhood 365 days a year, year after year after year, to the extent that we can collect samples of it, analyze it, and we see metals in there. And we think that represents a separate kind of exposure risk that we need somehow to get an assessment of,” he said.
“We hope that we can proceed to a point where we don't have any more health concerns," McGrath added.
The Montana Standard reported on the Greeley neighborhood’s concerns related to metal accumulations in 2018.
Much of the air reporting and analysis is available by scrolling to the bottom of the advisory committee’s website at: https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2198/Health-Study-Advisory-Committee
Following discussion of air quality, Sullivan proposed the committee meet again in June to discuss a meconium study, which analyzed metals content in Butte infants’ first bowel movements, and a brain cancer study in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda Deer-Lodge. The studies were authored by Dr. Suzanne McDermott, professor of epidemiology at University of South Carolina-Columbia.
The two studies caused wide debate in the county in early 2020.
“I think those deserve a forum for discussion and analysis,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan suggested after the June meeting the committee meet again after Labor Day, and was met with no objections from the members.