New committee brainstorms relief money allocation for Butte-Silver Bow

A newly formed local committee met Tuesday to discuss the allocation of $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Butte-Silver Bow was allocated $15 million by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-related spending bill approved by congressional Democrats in March. Half will be received this year and half next year. So far, Butte-Silver Bow has received about $3.3 million.

The money can be used to support public health response, address negative economic impacts of COVID-19, replace revenue lost by the government due to the pandemic, increase pay for essential workers and improve infrastructure — but only water, sewer and broadband. It can’t be used for roads.

So far, the committee hasn’t decided on how this money will be spent. However, they hope to leverage it to match grants, and the deadlines for many of these grants are approaching fast, so they want to move quickly to set goals. They also want to move fast since every community in the nation has received money to allocate toward projects, which could create a shortage of contractors and materials.