New committee brainstorms relief money allocation for Butte-Silver Bow

A newly formed local committee met Tuesday to discuss the allocation of $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.
Butte-Silver Bow was allocated $15 million by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-related spending bill approved by congressional Democrats in March. Half will be received this year and half next year. So far, Butte-Silver Bow has received about $3.3 million.
The money can be used to support public health response, address negative economic impacts of COVID-19, replace revenue lost by the government due to the pandemic, increase pay for essential workers and improve infrastructure — but only water, sewer and broadband. It can’t be used for roads.
So far, the committee hasn’t decided on how this money will be spent. However, they hope to leverage it to match grants, and the deadlines for many of these grants are approaching fast, so they want to move quickly to set goals. They also want to move fast since every community in the nation has received money to allocate toward projects, which could create a shortage of contractors and materials.
Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher mentioned the Silver Lake Water Transmission System and Rocker’s water and sewage system as potential targets for the money. The Rocker project is already engineered, which would likely mean a fast turnaround time.
“I don’t know if there’ll be another time when we’ll have access to this kind of money,” Gallagher said. “If it’s there, we want to really do the best we can for our community.”
Ed Banderob, a member of the public, wanted to make sure that COVID-19 preparation costs were paid for before anything else.
“This is COVID money, and I don’t think that COVID is over yet,” Banderob said.
Gallagher said Butte-Silver Bow still has money available from the CARES act that they can use to react to COVID-19 concerns.
ARPA also includes housing and nonprofit grants, but as of the meeting the committee hadn’t received guidelines on how citizens could apply for these grants. Gallagher encouraged the public to educate themselves.
The committee's next meeting is planned for June 29 in the courthouse.
The committee includes county department heads, Commissioners Cindi Shaw, Michele Shea and Josh O’Neil and citizens Mick Ringsak and Ross Richardson. Final project decisions by the committee will need approval by the Council of Commissioners.