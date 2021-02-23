 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New clubhouse open at Highland View; simulators in full swing
0 comments
top story

New clubhouse open at Highland View; simulators in full swing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highland View simulators

This shows the screens for golf simulators at the new Highland View clubhouse in Butte.

 Provided by Butte-Silver Bow

The new Jack W. Crowley Jr. clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course is open and the two TrackMan golf simulators — high-tech machines that use radar and sensors to analyze swings and mimic the actual game — are available for use.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reservations are required and can be booked up to three days ahead by calling the clubhouse at 497-6578.

Cost is $25 per hour per group, which could be a single or multiple players.

The clubhouse is open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does Mars sound like? Here's the first recording in human history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News