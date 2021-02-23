New clubhouse open at Highland View; simulators in full swing

The new Jack W. Crowley Jr. clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course is open and the two TrackMan golf simulators — high-tech machines that use radar and sensors to analyze swings and mimic the actual game — are available for use.

Reservations are required and can be booked up to three days ahead by calling the clubhouse at 497-6578.

Cost is $25 per hour per group, which could be a single or multiple players.

The clubhouse is open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

