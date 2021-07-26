New Butte police officers sworn in

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
A 36-year-old Butte woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to negligent vehicular assault and felony drunken driving.
A Butte man apologized Thursday for firing a gun at a bartender outside of Dano’s bar in Butte last year, saying he would “handle the situatio…
The so-called Blue Range prostitution “cribs” in Uptown Butte are coming down.
Two wildfires in Beaverhead County southwest of Butte grew over the weekend, and evacuations of 63 houses and other structures in the Wise Riv…
Blackjack Silver has big plans to venture underground in Butte and see what minerals remain.
SkyWest Airlines will start providing Butte flights to and from Salt Lake City and Denver starting in January, giving the Mining City a second…
WISE RIVER — The good news Monday night about the Alder Creek Fire edged toward ironic.
The trout decline in southwest Montana rivers was startling even before the drought hit.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.