New Butte police officers sworn in
Swearing in ceremony

Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan. Badge 125 went to the man standing at left, Richard Fife, 35. Badge 124 was given to Jacob Miller, 30. Both men are proud to be Butte’s newest law enforcement officers. According to Fife, he took the position in order to support and give back to a community that has done so much for him. As for Miller, being a police officer will help him to protect those who are unable to protect themselves. Coincidentally, Sheriff Ed Lester was sworn 32 years ago this week. He told the new officers, “We have the best job — high highs and low lows.” He added, “And we serve the best people — the people of Butte-Silver Bow.”
