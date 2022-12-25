New businesses brighten Butte’s future

“You are about to show me shadows of the things that have not happened, but will happen in the time before us. Is that so, Spirit?” — Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol

Today marks the third and final installment of The Montana Standard’s rendition of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Again, this one veers a bit off the beaten path.

“Ghosts” of Butte’s future are featured, including a newly opened store, The Abode at 22 W. Park St., and a familiar name from Butte’s past, the new Joe’s Pasty Shop at its old stomping grounds, 1641 Grand Ave.

Seven years ago, Linda and Eric Mickelson’s youngest daughter Karina got a volleyball scholarship to Montana Tech, and her parents became frequent Butte visitors. Now a Tech grad, Karina decided she liked Butte so much, she wasn’t leaving.

So, what do a mom and dad do? Buy a home in Butte one year, and the next year, open The Abode, which advertises “something for everyone under one roof.”

Linda’s not exaggerating — her shop, which opened the second week of November, carries home décor, jewelry, clothing, African baskets, Mexican Talavera pottery, gourmet items, candles, some impressive refurbished antiques, and more.

“I love to support women’s collectives,” said Linda, “but here you can find something for every member of the family.”

The parents of four daughters have plenty of experience in retail.

The couple owns an Abode store right on the beach in San Clemente, California, and plans are underway to open a third Abode this summer in southern Oregon.

“Butte is my favorite,” said Linda, “mostly because the people here are great.”

Retail is not her only passion — women’s sports are high on the list as well. As a teen, she excelled at volleyball, basketball and track.

A 1976 high school graduate, Linda was named her high school’s athlete of the year. That accolade led to her becoming the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship to Southern Oregon State University.

The Mickelsons' future plans include designing an indoor volleyball/basketball facility.

“We love Butte — we’re staying,” said Linda.

Meanwhile, The Abode is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As summer approaches, those hours may be extended.

“I want everyone to see this as a happy place,” said Linda, “where people just like to hang out.”

JOE'S PASTY SHOP REOPENS

Walking into a familiar place, Joe’s Pasty Shop, a smiling customer was heard saying, “I got a new place to patronize.” Another customer tells the cashier, “That Jonas is a good cook!”

Welcome words for the new owner of Joe’s Pasty Shop, Jonas Marjamaa.

The original Joe’s Pasty Shop opened for business in 1947 and closed in 2021. The 31-year-old Marjamaa, who grew up in Butte, reopened the iconic business on Dec. 1 and has been working at a rapid pace since.

For eight years, Marjamaa was a Montana State Prison employee, the last four as a sergeant.

“This is a much friendlier environment,” laughed Marjamaa.

Renovations, although minor, took some time, and while working inside the restaurant, potential customers came knocking at the door. So much so, that a sign had to be put up stating the business would be opening soon.

“That was a good sign,” said Marjamaa, who is a single dad raising two sons, 5 and 7 years old.

When the doors finally opened, business was reportedly “crazy” for the first few days.

“It didn’t stop,” said the new owner.

Not much has changed on the menu, except French fries and gravy have been added to the list. Back in the kitchen, a deep fryer is now in use.

So far, business has been good and Marjamaa couldn’t be happier.

“It feels great to be able to provide an environment where people want to come to work,” said Marjamaa. “We’re a family here.”

The restaurant employs eight people, including Marjamaa’s cousin, Ronni Marjamaa, who, early on, stepped in when help was desperately needed.

“I’ve been here ever since,” she said. “It’s been fun!”

The new restaurant owner has fond memories of the place he now calls his own. In years past, memories were made as he and his dad, Dennis Marjamaa, would come in to eat at Joe’s.

Marjamaa credits his father for making the restaurant a reality.

“I couldn’t have done this without my dad,” he said. “He gave me not only a lot of moral support, but his carpentry skills were essential.”

He also credits his main cook, Tony Partelow.

“Tony has put in so many hours and has been very supportive,” said Marjamaa.

Right now, with the busy holiday season, Marjamaa is focused on keeping up with the orders for pasties, big and small, and getting through the rush hour.

Currently, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Future plans include earlier hours and an additional menu item — a breakfast pasty of sausage, cheese, hash browns and eggs with a white pepper gravy.

With a few weeks of ownership under his belt, Marjamaa feels more content.

“So long as I can provide for my children, I’ll be happy,” he said.