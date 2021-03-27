New book 'Food Americana' features two Butte restaurants

MADE IN AMERICA – OUR LOVE AFFAIR WITH CHINESE FOOD

The craze took hold in San Francisco, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, pretty much everywhere. Coe says, “When the chop suey boom started, and particularly after about 1898, that's when there was a real impetus for Americans all over the country to try chop suey and these restaurants and they saw that there was a market all over the place. And that's when the restaurants began to start opening up. And by the 1920s there was a Chinese restaurant in just about every city and every large town in the United States.”

Including Butte, Montana, where The Pekin Noodle Parlor opened in 1911 and still proudly features chop suey, sixty or seventy years after it disappeared from so many Chinese restaurant menus, victim of changing tastes and questions about its origins. Jerry Tam is the fifth generation of his family to run the Pekin, which he claims is the oldest Chinese restaurant in America. “It's a one of a kind,” he says. “One of the most special places on earth.”

And he is proudly looking backward. “We are truly an original chop suey house,” he says. The neon sign jutting out from the second story of the weathered brick building stacks big red letters from top to bottom to spell out “chop suey.” The menu lists fourteen different kinds of chop suey — pork, chicken, shrimp, almond, and more. Tam says, “It is a combination of whatever's left over in vegetables, onions, greens, celery, bean sprouts. And you could put bok choy in it, you can put anything you want in it. It's just tiny bits of vegetables all mixed together and prepared in its own vegetable gravy.”

