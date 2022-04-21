New American citizen happy to be living in Montana

Twelve people pledged their allegiance to the United States Thursday morning in a naturalization ceremony at Butte’s Mike Mansfield Federal Courthouse. Due to the pandemic, it was the first at the Butte courthouse since December 2019.

Somehow, Butte being the locale seemed fitting. After all, the Mining City became the “richest hill on earth” due to its immigrant population and the town prides itself on being Montana’s melting pot.

Even more fitting was the event took place in Montana’s first federal courthouse and presided by U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston, who is originally from Butte.

These new U.S. citizens came from Canada, Congo (Kinshasa), Cote d’Ivoire, Germany, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam. They now live in cities and towns throughout Montana — from Bozeman to Billings, Helena to Missoula, and Wolf Creek to Great Falls.

Aoci Ilunga Celestin of Missoula was among the dozen proudly pledging loyalty.

A native of Congo, Celestin came to Missoula as a refugee in the summer of 2016 and knew very quickly that in Montana he had found a home. Along the way he made friends, some of whom were with him in the courtroom Thursday.

“It’s official!” Celestin said with a grin as he walked toward his friends, John and Bobbi Combs, along with Stephanie Kelly and Alexander Olson.

All that time and effort had finally paid off.

“I am so, so happy,” he said. “My heart is going so fast.”

While living in the Congo, the Missoula man spent nearly 20 years in a refugee camp, much of the time spent with little food and limited healthcare.

His life has changed dramatically.

Celestin now holds down two jobs — one as the building custodian at Rattlesnake Elementary and his second at Panda Express. He’s also a member of the Missoula Alliance Church.

“Montana is a good state,” said Celestin, who besides English, speaks French and Swahili. “The people are so nice.”

It would be an understatement to say that Celestin’s friends think he is nice, too.

“He is loved wherever he goes,” said John Combs, who met Celestin more than five years ago at the church they both attend.

Bobbi Combs agreed.

“He’s a wonderful man,” she said.

The students and faculty at Rattlesnake Elementary think so as well.

According to Pam Wright, the school’s principal, the students celebrated “I Love to Read” this week. Among the reading material for kindergartners through fifth-graders were books on how to become a U.S. citizen.

“The kids learned all about the process to become a citizen,” explained Wright, “and all the hard work Aoci had to go through.”

With Tuesday appropriately deemed “Citizenship Day,” a plan was in place to honor the custodian.

As the school day came to a close, students and staff lined the halls as Celestin was leaving work and greeted him with a raucous cheer. Some were waving American flags, others had homemade cards or gifts.

“He was really moved and surprised,” said Wright. “Aoci felt the support and it was great for the kids to learn about citizenship.”

Just because Celestin is now a U.S. citizen does not mean he has forgotten his homeland.

The Missoula man assists with a charity called Christian Impact, with money garnered helping not only the people of the Congo, but three other impoverished African countries — Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania.

The charity provides for families and particularly orphans, many of whom would not survive without at least the basic necessities.

“It’s important to me,” said Celestin.

