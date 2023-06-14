The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host its annual electronics-recycling event on June 20 in Butte.

Electronic waste often contains hazardous material. For well over a decade, NCAT has given residents of Butte and the surrounding area a yearly opportunity to get rid of the unused and obsolete electronic devices cluttering their homes without resorting to dumping them in a landfill.

“Getting rid of old electronics in an environmentally friendly way can be a challenge,” NCAT Executive Director Steve Thompson said.

“The recycling event brings in about 60,000 pounds of recyclable materials every year,” he said. “It’s remarkable to see. The day has become something of a Butte tradition, and it’s great to see all the folks who turn out for it.”

NCAT partners with Butte-Silver Bow and Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions, a Billings-based company that gathers the products for recycling. NCAT contributes the space for the event and the elbow grease of staff members who unload the materials and keep the process moving smoothly.

The event will be at NCAT’s headquarters, 3040 Continental Drive, Tuesday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Use the north entrance of the building’s parking lot.

It’s free to recycle unused electronics. However, not all electronics can be accepted.

Among the items that can be recycled are most kinds of computer equipment, telephones, small appliances, audio, and video equipment, and such household items as cords and power strips. Computer laptops, surge protectors, and video gaming systems also can be recycled, as well as rechargeable batteries, calculators, and satellite dishes.

Only flat-screen televisions and computer monitors will be accepted. Recyclers say there is no current market for cathode-ray tubes – the thick, old-fashioned televisions and monitors. Vacuum cleaners, major appliances, nonchargeable batteries, and light bulbs are also among the items that won’t be accepted.