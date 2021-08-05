NCAT sets electronics recycling event

Electronics can contain hazardous materials that should be kept out of the landfills, if possible. Among the items that can be recycled are most kinds of computer equipment, telephones, small appliances, audio and video equipment, and such household items as cords and power strips. Computer laptops, surge protectors and video gaming systems can also be recycled, as well as rechargeable batteries, calculators and satellite dishes. Only flat-screen televisions and computer monitors will be accepted. Recyclers say there is no current market for cathode ray tubes – the thick, old-fashioned televisions and monitors.