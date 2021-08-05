NCAT sets electronics recycling event

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will bring back its popular electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at its Butte headquarters, 3040 Continental Drive.
Electronics can contain hazardous materials that should be kept out of the landfills, if possible. Among the items that can be recycled are most kinds of computer equipment, telephones, small appliances, audio and video equipment, and such household items as cords and power strips. Computer laptops, surge protectors and video gaming systems can also be recycled, as well as rechargeable batteries, calculators and satellite dishes. Only flat-screen televisions and computer monitors will be accepted. Recyclers say there is no current market for cathode ray tubes – the thick, old-fashioned televisions and monitors.
NCAT partners with Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions, a Billings-based company that gathers the products for recycling, and Butte-Silver Bow. NCAT contributes the space to host the event — which typically brings in more than 60,000 pounds of recyclable material — and the elbow grease of staff members who unload materials and keep the process moving smoothly.
Enter on the north side near the fence and exit onto Bayard Street. There won’t be any through traffic around the NCAT building due to construction.
For more than a decade, NCAT has offered Butte and the surrounding area a chance once a year to get rid of the electronics gathering dust in basements and garages without dumping them in the landfill. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nonprofit to cancel the event in 2020.
There is no cost to recycle any acceptable item. For a complete listing of the items that will be accepted, visit NCAT’s website at https://www.ncat.org/ncat-2021-recycle/