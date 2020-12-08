NCAT awarded grant to continue Montana Farmers Market development

The National Center for Appropriate Technology was awarded a 2020 Farmers Market Promotional Program grant from the USDA-Agricultural Market Service in the amount of $455,401.

The grant will be used to help Montana farmers markets and direct market farmers build capacity and sustain success.

NCAT was one of 49 national recipients and the only organization in Montana to receive a 2020 grant. It funds three years of project activities that will kick-off in December.

This is a continuation of NCAT’s work with farmers markets from an FMPP award in 2016, titled “Building Farmers Market Success.” The initial grant focused on developing a farmers market network by providing state-wide and regional network meetings, trainings, and developing farmers market manager resources.

“Sustaining Farmers Market Success”, will enable NCAT to continue to organize an annual networking meeting for farmers market managers and their stakeholders as well as developing specific resources and trainings for farmers market vendors.