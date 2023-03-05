While many businesses had to close with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, one Butte doctor decided to open up shop.

Licensed naturopathic doctor and owner of Meadowlark Natural Medicine, Sam Reap, 30, said COVID actually drove more people to her particular line of work.

“(At that time) people were a little leery about health care and what was going on, and so I got an influx of people coming in saying, ‘What can we do to help support our own wellness and overall health?’ And that’s kind of where naturopathic doctors shine,” Reap said.

Reap has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Montana State University and a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington, which she earned in 2020. Meadowlark is her first solo practice.

Meadowlark got its name from Reap’s love of birds. She decided on the meadowlark because of the beautiful song it sings. When she discovered it was Montana’s state bird later, she considered it a happy coincidence that made her that much more confident in her choice.

In November 2022, she moved to her current location on Front Street, where she has expanded and added services.

One thing that’s stayed the same, though, is that Reap is a one-woman show. When a customer walks into the practice, they’re greeted by Reap behind the reception desk and seen in an exam room by Reap.

“I hope not to have to hire front desk staff,” Reap said. “Because it’s quite nice to be able to check in and out people and say goodbye and have a good day.” She said, adding that it’s important for her to create a relationship with her patients.

Meadowlark provides cancer care, nutritional counseling, medication and supplement management, vitamin shots, IV nutritional therapy, sports physicals, Department of Transportation physicals for aspiring truck drivers and mental health care.

She also collects her own herbs, both from her home garden and from wild harvesting. She makes her own teas that anyone, not only her patients, can buy. Each tea uses herbs designed to target certain areas. Her favorite is Happy as a Lark, designed to help with anxiety and mood with herbs she picked herself.

Naturopathic medicine is an alternative to Western medicine in that it uses natural remedies to cure ailments and is more preventative than reactionary, according to Reap.

She defines naturopathic care as “individualized, whole-person care using therapies to help reconnect and revitalize the natural rhythms of a person, restoring wholeness and balance.”

Reap said much of the work she does is working with people to establish their “foundations of optimal health.”

She said an initial visit with her lasts about an hour and consists of discussing the patient’s medical history and an in-depth physical. Follow-up appointments last about 30 minutes, she said.

“We talk a ton about their life history, their life story, about their eating,” Reap said. “Our nutrition is not the greatest anymore, so we talk a ton about nutrition, how you’re moving your body, stress, relationships … And then trying to support your own body’s natural healing processes because the body is smart on its own.

“And if given the right environment, it can heal itself. So that’s kind of like the basis of what naturopathic medicine is. And by doing those things, we can find the actual root cause of people’s health conditions.”

Right now, because of state law, naturopathic doctors can’t accept Medicaid and Medicare, somewhat limiting the number of patients she sees. But she’s hoping that will change soon. Naturopathic doctors can accept some private insurance.

The Montana Legislature is currently considering Senate Bill 100, which would allow licensed naturopaths to prescribe more synthetic medications to their patients.

Reap said she likes to get to the cause of peoples’ ailments and address that until, ideally, her patients no longer need her.

“It’s my goal not to have all those patients continuing to come to me all the time,” she said. “I want to teach my patients as much as possible so they don’t have to come to me so much.”

Meadowlark Natural Medicine is open 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Mondays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. It’s closed Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays.