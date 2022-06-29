Native plants are blooming in abundance in southwest Montana

Mountain meadows burst with blue. Hillsides teem with yellow. Delicate petals of Montana’s state flower grace gravelly slopes.

Southwest Montana’s native plants appear to be abundantly blooming this summer.

“Yes, this year really seems to be quite special for native plants,” said Robert Pal, an associate professor of biology at Montana Technological University and vice president of the board for the Montana Native Plant Society.

“I am sure it is due to the unusually wet spring. And previous dry period,” he said.

Jessie Salix, forest botanist for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, offered a similar take.

“I think especially after such a dry year last year, we are going ‘ooh and aah,’” she said. “It’s looking like a pretty awesome year.”

Salix said fields of what turned out to be camas caught her eye recently from a distance.

“I was driving along the Big Hole and thought, ‘What is that blue out there?’” she said.

Chiara Cipriano, a spokeswoman for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, said the spring weather “has certainly been favorable for the flower-covered mountain sides.”

Cipriano added, “Folks traveling through the recent Rodney Ridge prescribed burn outside Helena will also notice a proliferation of the arrowleaf balsamroot.”

Botanist and plant ecologist Peter Lesica, co-chairman of the Montana Native Plant Society’s conservation committee, deferred to Pal’s expertise about the region near Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge.

Lesica said the relative abundance of native plants in Montana and the emergence of their blooms can vary year to year, depending on precipitation and a host of other factors.

He lives near Mount Jumbo in Missoula and said the native plants there typically bloom sooner than plants in places like Anaconda and Butte.

“Things depend a lot on where in the state you are,” Lesica said. “I recently worked in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge south of Glasgow, and it was green, but the blooming was late.

“In fact I think that things were at least somewhat late most places I've been,” Lesica added. “Here in Missoula it was drier than average in March through May, but June has been wet. Early blooming things were not very impressive, but many plants that usually bloom in June have been quite abundant.”

He said Monday that he and Pal had recently returned from the Libby area, where the wildflowers were abundant.

Wildflower devotees sometimes embrace native plants with spiritual fervor. Did a divine being scatter their concentrated beauty across the Montana landscape to help human beings endure all that is ugly about life?

Other wildflower aficionados adopt a more scientific approach, one that focuses on evolutionary adaptations meant to attract pollinators. They talk about the wavelengths of light that yield color.

Of course, Albert Einstein suggested repeatedly that science and spirituality need not be mutually exclusive.

“What I see in Nature is a magnificent structure that we can comprehend only very imperfectly, and that must fill a thinking person with a feeling of humility,” Einstein said. “This is a genuinely religious feeling that has nothing to do with mysticism.”

Scientists say that the bright and stunning colors of wildflowers did not evolve to please human eyes. Instead, flowers perfected their colors over millions of years to attract pollinators and support the plants’ reproductive success.

Not everyone reacts to wildflowers with reverence.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, two adults whose pickup truck sported Wyoming plates were spotted long the Mill Creek Highway feverishly picking camas flowers.

The Forest Service cites a host of reasons why picking or digging up wildflowers is wrong. (The agency’s entreaties against disturbing wildflowers don’t mention karma.)

“Almost all wildflowers are fragile and many wilt and perish soon after being picked,” the agency says. “We don’t often realize it, but wildflowers support entire ecosystems for pollinators, birds and small mammals on a micro scale. Butterflies and other insects, small birds, and animals depend on seeds, nectar and pollen for their food supply and life support system.”

Native Americans favored the roots of the arrowleaf balsamroot, the camas and the bitterroot, among other native plants.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that nearly all parts of the arrowleaf balsamroot were used as food by various Native American groups.

“The roots may be baked or steamed and eaten, as well as the young shoots,” the Forest Service observes. “The immature flower stems could be peeled and eaten, the flowers themselves are good browse for wildlife. Balsamroot seeds are nutritious and oil-rich, another good source of food.”

Native American tribes considered the bulb-like roots of the common camas to be a delicacy.

“Bulbs would be steamed or pit cooked for one to three days, breaking down complex carbohydrates into ample amounts of the sugar fructose,” the Forest Service observes.

The Lewis and Clark expedition’s introduction by the Nez Perce in 1805 to a bread made from camas roots did not go well. The men were sick for days, according to expedition journals.

The Forest Service reports that bitterroot is a culturally significant plant for several Native American tribes in the West, including the Kootenai, the Nez Perce, the Paiute, the Shoshone and others.

“Traditionally, the roots were gathered, dried for storage, and used for food or trade,” the Forest Service observes. “The root is bitter, so it was cooked and often mixed with meat or berries.”

The bitterroot is Montana’s state flower and can arrest the eye because it sometimes appears to have dropped into place from the sky.

The U.S. Forest Service describes a host of places in the region that can yield quality time with wildflowers. They include Vipond Park near Dewey, the Gravelly Range and the Elkhorn Wildlife Management Unit.

