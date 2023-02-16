Sam Cooke sang that “a change is gonna come.” The National Weather Service reported Thursday that “a BIG change” is gonna come.

Real winter weather is arriving this weekend, gradually worsening and lingering longer than most would like.

“A combination of snow, winds and cold temperatures will increase in intensity and severity, in multiple phases, through next week,” the weather service predicted.

“It’s a fairly late winter storm for such impacts,” said Dan Zumpfe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Missoula.

An arctic air mass is expected to push into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a rapid temperature drop, snow and blowing snow and potentially dangerous sub-zero wind chills.

Wintry conditions for Saturday through Sunday will be comparatively benign, with light snow. Monday through Wednesday heavy mountain snow is expected in some areas with light to moderate snowfall for elevations below 4,000 feet.

Then, Wednesday through Thursday, and possibly Friday, bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are likely across all of western Montana and north central Idaho.