National Weather Service forecasts snow for southwest Montana

Starting Friday, big weather changes are coming to the Northern Rockies. The approaching low pressure system will bring not only wind and rain, but eventually snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, precipitation will move into southwest Montana from north to south with widespread precipitation expected through the weekend.

Impacts from accumulating snow are expected along mountain passes and high elevation areas. In the lower valleys impacts are expected to be more minimal, due to warmer daytime temperatures.

Butte is predicted to get 1 to 4 inches, and Homestake Pass a bit more at 3 to 6 inches. The I-15 corridor between Butte and Helena could get 2 to 4 inches.

Bob Nester of NWS hopes hunters heading for the mountains Friday don’t get caught off guard as 6 to 10 inches is expected above 7,000 feet.

“They should monitor the weather service updates,” he advised.

For the latest forecast updates, go to www.weather.gov/missoula.