National Recovery Month: Demetrius Fassas reaping rewards of recovery

Like most alcoholics and addicts, Demetrius Fassas didn’t just have a drinking problem. He had a thinking problem.

What came first doesn’t really matter, but clearly, changing one’s thinking is crucial.

Like most recovering alcoholics and addicts, Fassas knows what that rewiring is all about.

“When you’re hardwired for self-destruction like I was, it takes a whole lot of mindfulness and manual programming, as I like to call it, in order to see improvements,” Fassas said.

Through a 12-step program, introspection, awareness and a lot of help and backing from others, Fassas has powers today he never knew he had.

“The power of choice has been returned to me today, not just in drinking or using drugs but in all things,” he said. “That’s my superpower today. Today I get to choose moment-by-moment how I live.”

Recovery is a never-ending course. Fassas, 32, has been living it for several years and knows there’s no diploma. He and millions of others are alive because of it, however, and the rewards are plentiful.

Some are so simple and so sweet.

Take laughter, for instance.

“There’s a moment forever ingrained in my memory of that first huge belly laugh — just acting a fool with a group of sober friends,” Fassas said. “It’s priceless. I’ve had hard laughs like I’ve never known before.

“And you know, I still take life too dang seriously sometimes and sometimes I need those reminders to lighten up,” he said.

THE WAY IT WAS

Fassas grew up in Kentucky, and by the time he made it to college was a “well-rounded drug dealer who learned to properly drink whiskey from a bunch of older guys that I’d been hanging out with throughout high school.”

Two years into classes at Butler University in Indianapolis, he was told to attend AA meetings or be expelled. So he went, usually stoned, and had started down a four-year path of depression, self-medicating and high-powered sedatives.

When his mother died, he rifled through her medication “just like it was any one of the 20 folks that I had stolen from before.” That’s when his family discovered his problem, so to placate their concerns, he went to recovery meetings again.

He got through college and moved to Montana, still struggling, and finally accepted that he couldn’t recover on his own and checked into a 28-day treatment program. He followed that with three months in a sober-living place outside of Anaconda.

He relapsed a few times over the next few years but learned from his mistakes and “learned how to have fun in sobriety, to play music, to go to concerts, go skiing, hiking, hunting, all with people in recovery.”

He also discovered that all of his misery was self-made and “learned how to live without creating harm for myself and others.”

“I stepped through a threshold where I became empowered with the tools of my recovery, my peers, my mentors and a god of my understanding,” Fassas said. “I stepped into a place where the voices in my head were no longer something I just idly accepted but were simply unconscious programs that could, in fact, be reprogrammed.”

Instead of reacting to thoughts and events in the same automatic, often destructive ways he had for years, he learned to pause and make conscious, better decisions. When he didn’t do that, his friends in recovery called him out.

“That is the manual rewiring and it’s something you have to do over and over until that neutral pathway is more established than the old one,” Fassas said. “I mean, it works, but you’ve gotta want it.”

THE WAY IT IS NOW

There are simple sayings in Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs that get repeated so often, they can lose a little luster. But there is wisdom and power in “progress not perfection,” “one day at a time” and other idioms.

“I wake up every day with an untreated addiction and I have to do something about it, every day for that day,” Fassas said. “I have to practice daily and really stay focused on where I’m at in the present moment, what I can do for my recovery today and what I can do for others.”

He does both as executive director of the Butte SPIRIT Home he and Sean Wisner founded in 2019. It provides a living environment where people can find stability and peer support as they work and transition to sober, independent living.

SPIRIT stands for Silver Bow Persons Invested in Recovery and Inner Transformation and up to seven men can be residents at any one time. More than 24 have lived there since it opened in early 2021 and 80% of those who completed the program are still sober today.

Fassas also works ski patrol part-time at Discovery Ski Area near Anaconda during the winter and has a small property development company in Kentucky. He also serves on a Butte-Silver Bow committee working to improve mental health services for those in need.

Recovery, of course, is a full-time gig. Fear of relapse kept him coming back in the beginning and though he takes nothing for granted, he’s not “deathly afraid” of relapse anymore. Still, he stays close to his kind.

“I stick around other people in recovery because I see they have qualities I still want, you know, qualities I can work on,” Fassas said. “I see the good in other people and I want to learn from them.

“I’ve gotten this thirst for self-improvement, this thirst for being a better human participating more fully in my community, giving back, being an advocate for others, and I continue to see others doing those things sober. And that gives me hope I can be better than I am today.”

For more information on the Butte SPIRIT Home visit https://buttespirit.org/