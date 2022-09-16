National Recovery Month: Deavel: 'There is hope'

Bill Deavel feels a new sense of urgency in his peer support work with people struggling with varied addictions.

Back when he bought methamphetamine and marijuana on the street during his 15 years bearing addiction’s yoke, Deavel knew the meth and pot might be cut with something that lessened their potency. But the additive wasn’t likely to be lethal.

Today, there’s the potential for fentanyl to taint nearly all street drugs, he said.

“You never know the amount of fentanyl you’re going to get,” he said. “It’s like playing Russian roulette.”

Deavel, 51, knows that a peer he supports today might overdose tomorrow. That reality helps account for the urgency he feels.

“People need to feel valued immediately when they are ready to reach out,” he said. “We’re playing a different game today.”

Deavel, who lives now in Butte, was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Salt Lake area. His struggles with substances began in his early 20s, when alcohol was his drug of choice.

“It seemed to start out innocently. But it really took less than six months before I was dependent on it,” he said. “I was able to maintain full-time employment but everything around me suffered. All my relationships. I made poor decisions.”

Deavel said he wasn’t willing then to face the emotional wreckage he’d created.

“I picked up meth, and another decade disappeared,” he said.

At age 23 or 24, Deavel began to experience mental health symptoms, but did his best to deny them.

“The last thing I wanted to admit was that I had a mental health problem,” he said.

Ultimately, he was tagged with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

“I mostly heard voices. I called it never, never land,” he said. “I was kind of a loner streetwalker.”

Deavel had moved to Seattle and his struggles landed him in trouble with the law for possession of dangerous drugs. He had previously served jail time in Utah.

The legal trouble and court-ordered treatment for both substance use and mental health problems turned out to be the catalyst that helped Deavel decide to turn his life around.

“I made a choice, even before I was in handcuffs, that I was in an adult time out and was going to have to follow their rules if I was ever going to be free again,” he said.

But he still had not fully embraced recovery.

Deavel said he experienced a spiritual moment of clarity one day as he walked out of probation and parole.

“I thought, ‘Why not recover? Is it possible? Can I do this? Do I want to do this?’”

And he asked himself what stood in the way of recovery.

“The resounding answer in my head was myself,” Deavel said. “The recovery process started at that point.”

His sobriety date is June 25, 2007. He endured 15 years of addiction. He’s had 15 years of recovery.

Deavel said his adoptive parents, who raised him, have been fully supportive of his recovery. He said no one in his adoptive family has struggled with addiction or mental health issues. When he found his biological family, he discovered it was rife with addiction. One biological brother died in his 30s from abusing alcohol.

He said he is grateful he grew up with his adoptive family.

Deavel said many others have supported his ongoing recovery. Twelve-step programs typically advise embracing a spiritual component in recovery — sometimes referred to as “the God of your understanding.”

“I can say with resounding confidence that having God in my life is the cornerstone of my recovery,” Deavel said.

Yet he is quick to add that not everyone will recover in the same way he has.

“Recovery is possible for everyone. There is hope. But it requires taking responsibility.”

Bill Deavel told his story during National Recovery Month, held in September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.