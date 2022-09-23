National Recovery Month: Butte woman learning to live again

By her own admission, Kay Olsen was an equal opportunity user.

At various times in her life, between the ages of 11 and 31, she tried everything — to excess — be it alcohol, prescription drugs, cocaine or methamphetamine.

Born and raised in Butte, Olsen grew up being very familiar with addiction.

“It runs in my family,” she explained, “but I never thought it would be me.”

As a teenager, she viewed alcohol and drugs as a fun escape. That sentiment followed her into her 20s.

“I had no fear,” she said.

When it stopped being a choice and became a necessity, fear set in.

Olsen’s journey to sobriety is nothing short of miraculous.

Four years ago, Olsen was a bartender at night and a cosmetologist by day. One night, after her bartending shift, she made the decision to drink and drive and ended up rolling her car.

She walked away from the wreck, but not without injuries. She called her mom to take her to the hospital, and in the immediate aftermath, Olsen realized she had a problem with alcohol.

“I really messed up,” she said. “I was no longer in control.”

Following the accident, Olsen vividly recalled making the conscious decision to quit drinking, but that only lasted a week and she was back to using.

“I switched to meth to help get rid of my reality,” Olsen explained.

During what could only be described as Olsen’s darkest days, she seriously considered suicide.

“I felt extremely hopeless,” she said.

That hopelessness only compounded the problem. The mother of two had now lost everything due to her addictions and was homeless. Friends were scarce due to her long-term behavior and while her family was supportive, none would enable her. Olsen was now completely alone.

“I felt like the last piece of my soul had just broke,” she said.

Olsen would continue to spiral out of control until Christmas Eve 2019, when she checked herself into a Billings treatment facility.

“Butte was too close,” she said. “I was afraid I would walk out.”

Although she completed the Billings program, she immediately relapsed, convincing herself she wasn’t a true addict and she could use once again, just not to excess.

“The guilt, shame and failure all came back,” she said.

Oddly enough, the relapse helped to fuel her recovery because she went right back into rehab on Feb. 3, 2020, and has been sober since.

In the midst of her recovery, the pandemic arrived and Olsen was shaken.

“COVID and the whole isolation period terrified me,” she said.

From the get go, Olsen became very involved with the 12-step programs in Butte and the recovery community and is a regular at sweat lodges.

“They are all very essential in my life,” she explained.

It’s been a rough road for Olsen, but she is now learning to live again.

“I get to be a productive member of society,” she said, with pride, “and give back to the community.”

Now, no longer a cosmetologist, nor a bartender, Olsen provides peer support at the Montana Chemical Dependency Center.

“I’m helping others like me find recovery,” she said.

In her job, Olsen uses her life story to help others as they start on their own journeys.

“The opposite of addiction is connection,” she said, “and having the ability to share your own experiences with another helps you connect.”

Olsen loves her job and is happy to be surrounded with people who truly care and want to help.

She no longer lives in the past and won’t look to the future, either. Instead, her focus is on the present.

“I am learning how to live again,” she said, “and create a life that means something.”