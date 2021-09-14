 Skip to main content
National presidents to attend AOH convention in Butte
National presidents to attend AOH convention in Butte

The state convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 17-19, at the Copper King Convention Center.

Daniel O’Connell of Ohio, national president of the Men’s AOH, will be in attendance, along with Karen Keane of New York, president of the Ladies AOH.

Founded in New York City 185 years ago, the Men’s AOH was formed by recent Irish immigrants.

Nationwide, the LAOH has more than 10,000 members. Promoting Irish culture is one of their objectives, along with weighing in on Irish American concerns.

Convention events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, include registration from 5 to 7 p.m. and a no-host social from 6 to 9 p.m. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums and the Tiernan Irish Dancers will perform.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, registration is from 8 to 9 a.m., and a continental breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Flag raising and the singing of “A Soldier’s Song”

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. —  AOH business meeting, Copper I room

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — LAOH business meeting, Copper II room

1:30 to 4 p.m. — Degree Installation at the Maroon Activities Center or a Butte trolley ride

5 to 6 p.m. — No-host cocktails at the Copper King

6 to 9 p.m. — AOH/LAOH banquet in the King Ballroom

The convention concludes Sunday, Sept. 19, with a Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 329 W. Mercury.

