Celebrate National Miner’s Day with the World Museum of Mining at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Miner’s Pub and Grill will provide a taco bar and cheesecake for dinner, with music by John Stenson followed by a silent auction. Guests will get to test their knowledge with a bit of mining trivia. For details, call 406-723-7211.