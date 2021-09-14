National Literacy Week: Butte program offers adults a path to success

Butte Literacy Program will join the rest of the country in recognizing National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 19-25.

During this week, the Butte program focuses on the importance of adult education. Numbers in Butte-Silver Bow show that about 3,400 people, roughly 10% of the adult population in Butte, do not have a high school diploma, according to Tenney Hammond, Butte Literacy Program director. Without a high school diploma, Hammond said, they have no access to career/technical programs, apprenticeships, military enlistment, or college enrollment.

ProLiteracy, an international organization supporting adult learning, explains why this is a problem. “Workers who have less education than a high school diploma have the lowest median weekly earnings …. The 2020 recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic saw adults with less than a high school diploma suffer the highest unemployment rate ….”

Statistics from the Butte Literacy Program support this distressing picture. Of the 152 enrolled students, 35% are unemployed; 43% are employed. Unfortunately, 57% of them report incomes at or below the poverty level. So in our community, even those who are employed are falling behind.