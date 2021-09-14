National Literacy Week: Butte program offers adults a path to success

Butte Literacy Program will join the rest of the country in recognizing National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 19-25.
During this week, the Butte program focuses on the importance of adult education. Numbers in Butte-Silver Bow show that about 3,400 people, roughly 10% of the adult population in Butte, do not have a high school diploma, according to Tenney Hammond, Butte Literacy Program director. Without a high school diploma, Hammond said, they have no access to career/technical programs, apprenticeships, military enlistment, or college enrollment.
ProLiteracy, an international organization supporting adult learning, explains why this is a problem. “Workers who have less education than a high school diploma have the lowest median weekly earnings …. The 2020 recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic saw adults with less than a high school diploma suffer the highest unemployment rate ….”
Statistics from the Butte Literacy Program support this distressing picture. Of the 152 enrolled students, 35% are unemployed; 43% are employed. Unfortunately, 57% of them report incomes at or below the poverty level. So in our community, even those who are employed are falling behind.
One student described it this way: “I am tired of getting the leftovers — the things no one else wants, whether it’ s a job, a house, clothes, or food. Without a high school diploma, leftovers are all I get.”
Butte tutor Janet Helfrich explained how these adults escape the cycle.
“Our students are successful because of their endurance; they never give up.” These adults are courageous people seeking success. Passing the five-part HiSET exam is not for the weak of heart. As of now, Butte Literacy students have a 95% success rate on HiSET exams. Twenty-one adults have earned their high school diplomas. Those diplomas gave two graduates the jobs and raises they wanted; one student was able to enlist. Four of the program’s graduates have taken advantage of support from Montana Tech Admissions Counselor Brian Williams to complete college applications and the FAFSA and were accepted at Montana Technological University/Highlands College.
The Literacy Program’s student-centered program enhances success. Using the HiSET pre-tests, each tutor assesses what a student knows and then focuses on the weak spots in the student’s knowledge. Using teaching tools ranging from textbooks and online programs to manipulatives, tutors adapts instruction to the needs and personality of each student. This is not a one-size- fits-all program. In addition, when and how frequently a tutor-student team meets is determined by them. There is no preordained schedule because adults have busy lives. After even a short period of time, tutors and students develop a close relationship that helps each student persevere, endure and succeed.
Adult education is important. A decision a person made at 16 or 17 to quit school is often one that five or 10 years later she or he would like to change. That minimum wage job that offered wonderful freedom at 16, at 25 seems like imprisonment. Becoming an adult learner is a journey of self-discovery and accomplishment that creates anxiety and worry and ultimately pride. At the Butte Literacy Program, no adult learner has to approach this journey alone.
Butte Literacy Program offers area adults a way to shape their lives.
“This program is based on each of us giving each other the hope to grow and prosper,” said Michael Crowe, a program graduate and a tutor.