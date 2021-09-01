Name put to remains found in Granite County wilderness area in 2014

After extensive DNA and genealogy work, Granite County authorities say they can now give a name to previously unidentified remains found in the Bidwell Gulch area on Lower Rock Creek in the Welcome Creek Wilderness in 2014.

His name is David Jon Milek of Dallas, Texas and he was 32 when he was last seen by his family in Texas in 2011, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said Wednesday.

A hiker came across the skeletonized remains in the wilderness area in the summer of 2014 but despite years of work and hours researching missing person databases in the U.S. and Canada, authorities could not discover his identity. Camping gear was found near the remains.

Earlier this year, Dunkerson’s office and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Squad partnered with Othram Inc., a DNA laboratory in Texas. Othram used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and genetic genealogy to identify David Milek as the person whose remains had been found.

The Montana State Crime Lab conducted DNA testing of Milek’s parent’s samples and compared those to the remains to confirm the identity.

The endeavor included funding from the Granite County Sheriffs Office as well as DNASolves Crowdfunding and a contribution from Audiochuck.