Name put to remains found in Granite County wilderness area in 2014

After extensive DNA and genealogy work, Granite County authorities say they can now give a name to previously unidentified remains found in the Bidwell Gulch area on Lower Rock Creek in the Welcome Creek Wilderness in 2014.
His name is David Jon Milek of Dallas, Texas and he was 32 when he was last seen by his family in Texas in 2011, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said Wednesday.
A hiker came across the skeletonized remains in the wilderness area in the summer of 2014 but despite years of work and hours researching missing person databases in the U.S. and Canada, authorities could not discover his identity. Camping gear was found near the remains.
Earlier this year, Dunkerson’s office and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Squad partnered with Othram Inc., a DNA laboratory in Texas. Othram used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and genetic genealogy to identify David Milek as the person whose remains had been found.
The Montana State Crime Lab conducted DNA testing of Milek’s parent’s samples and compared those to the remains to confirm the identity.
The endeavor included funding from the Granite County Sheriffs Office as well as DNASolves Crowdfunding and a contribution from Audiochuck.
Dunkerson, who is also the coroner in Granite County, said the cause of Milek’s death could not be determined by a forensic pathological examination conducted after the remains were recovered. Based on facts learned in the investigation, he said no foul play is suspected.
The sheriff said this case, along with multiple other cold cases recently resolved, is an example of the dedication of law enforcement professionals and coroners working tirelessly and using new DNA profiling methods and forensic genetic genealogy to bring closure to families.
Dunkerson said he called the family this week to tell them about the positive ID. He said they were thankful to finally know about their son and at least get some closure. At one point, Milek’s sister had hired a private investigator to look into missing-person case.
A photo of Milek was not immediately available.
The Welcome Creek Wilderness lies in the Rock Creek drainage about 25 miles east of Missoula.
“The ridges are so steep and the valleys narrow and uneven that even finding a flat tent spot can be tough in much of the area,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. “About 25 miles of steep trails provide foot and horse access but overnight backpackers are few and far between.”