Name change: It's no longer the Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Department

In what the county’s top official called “a move to move away" from the Superfund designation, Butte-Silver Bow’s Superfund Department is now called the Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services.
“I think it’s more representative of what we are doing,” Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher told commissioners in announcing the new name Wednesday night.
The Superfund Department was formally established in December, though most of its 23-full time employees were already working on the decades-long cleanup of area mine pollution.
But now with a long-negotiated “consent decree” in place detailing future cleanup work and responsibilities, which could ultimately get the federal Superfund designation off Butte’s back, Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson suggested the new department needed a new name.
It wasn’t the council’s responsibility to rename departments, he said, but he thought the name should invoke “a prosperous future rather than a legacy of cleaning up the past.”
In a recent letter published in The Montana Standard, he noted the three main units of the new department going forward are environment, data and health. In the meantime, they will monitor the cleanup outlined in the consent decree finalized last year.
The new department has an opportunity to shape Butte’s environmental narrative, Fredrickson said, so he suggested a name such as “Department of Environmental Services.”
“The talented and dedicated civil servants at the helm of this new department are well-positioned to see us through a potential Superfund delisting and ensure a smooth and prosperous transition to environmental health for Butte,” he wrote in the letter. “Rather than focusing on the past, let’s set this department on a path to support Butte’s post-Superfund era.”
Formalizing the new department was under way when Gallagher was running for chief executive last year, and was announced in December by Jon Sesso. He had stepped down as the county’s planning director in 2017 but was still “Superfund coordinator” last year.
Gallagher took office Dec. 31 and told commissioners Wednesday night he took Fredrickson’s suggestion to heart.
“It’s something I hadn’t really thought about prior to that,” Gallagher said. “I think it’s a great move to move away from always having the designation Superfund.”
Gallagher said Julia Crain, the department’s assistant director, helped create the new name of Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services.
In her past tenure as Superfund special projects planner, Crain had, among other roles, coordinated the use of funds from an allocation agreement between Butte Silver Bow and the Atlantic Richfield Co. Eric Hassler is the director of the new department.
Crain said she and Hassler came up with the new name by reflecting on “what we do every day in our program.”
“When it comes to the core of what we do, we focus on reclamation and taking care of the land in our community that has been reclaimed,” she said Thursday. “As a secondary element to that, we talk always about our environment and taking care of our environment here. So that became ‘environmental services.’
“It’s a good way for us to talk very practically about the work we do every day that doesn’t necessarily fall under this negative stereotype, that before has had a negative stigma associated with it, but it’s really accurate to what we do,” Crain said.
Fredrickson said Thursday it’s imperative the county ensure that cleanup actions detailed in the consent decree are carried through. Gallagher, other county officials and commissioners all agree on that.
The document, which took years to negotiate, includes some work that needs to be done forever and commits Atlantic Richfield to spend more than $150 million removing mine waste.
But Fredrickson likes the new department name.
“I think we have the right people with all the right skills in that department and I think the new name will show that Butte is on the path to a prosperous future,” he said.