Name change: It's no longer the Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Department

Crain said she and Hassler came up with the new name by reflecting on “what we do every day in our program.”

“When it comes to the core of what we do, we focus on reclamation and taking care of the land in our community that has been reclaimed,” she said Thursday. “As a secondary element to that, we talk always about our environment and taking care of our environment here. So that became ‘environmental services.’

“It’s a good way for us to talk very practically about the work we do every day that doesn’t necessarily fall under this negative stereotype, that before has had a negative stigma associated with it, but it’s really accurate to what we do,” Crain said.

Fredrickson said Thursday it’s imperative the county ensure that cleanup actions detailed in the consent decree are carried through. Gallagher, other county officials and commissioners all agree on that.

The document, which took years to negotiate, includes some work that needs to be done forever and commits Atlantic Richfield to spend more than $150 million removing mine waste.

But Fredrickson likes the new department name.