'Nailin' it' on the set of 1923

Literally hundreds of people were involved in the making of the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923.”

Front and center, of course, are the director, producer, actors, writers, set director, casting director, make-up artists, costume and set designers, and others. Behind the scenes, out of the limelight, many more contributed to the finished product on the prequel to "Yellowstone," the popular television series on Paramount+.

One such contributor is Dean Bumgarner, who led a team of nearly 100 workers in building sets, including the Dutton lodge, inside the Butte Civic Center. To say he is a master craftsman would by no means be an exaggeration.

A Montana man, Bumgarner hails from Hamilton, and got involved with the “Yellowstone” franchise by chance.

Early in 2018, during the first season of “Yellowstone,” the production company needed a deck built within two weeks. Bumgarner was recruited for a job that took him just nine days, which helped pave his way into a full-time position.

Bumgarner loves his chosen profession. He has also come to love Butte.

“We loved it so much, me and my family bought a house here,” said Bumgarner, who has six children and 10 grandchildren.

Time spent inside the Butte facility is coming to a close, at least for now. The majority of Bumgarner’s team has headed home. Their work is done. Currently, Bumgarner and a crew of 16 are carefully dismantling the Dutton home, piece by piece.

Nine months ago, work on the large log cabin proved to be problematic. An engineering firm was brought in to share their expertise. Bumgarner and his team had the unique challenge of constructing the home without it touching the upper frame of the facility.

“That was tough,” said Bumgarner.

Bumgarner admits watching the homestead come down is tearing him up a bit, in large part because it took him and his team five months to build. In the early building days, many were working seven days a week, 14-hour days.

“A lot of teamwork went into this and now, five months later, it’s almost gone,” he said.

Workers had no intention of leaving a mess behind so they are currently cleaning the interior from top to bottom and, according to Civic Center GM Bill Melvin, they are doing a great job.

“They told me the interior would be as nice or nicer than how they found it,” said Melvin. “They kept their word.”

The men and women who made “1923” possible will be back in 2023. Butte-Silver Bow officials recently reached an agreement with King Street Production to again allow the filming company to utilize the Butte Civic Center.

Melvin, along with Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, confirmed that a contract has been signed.

“To have this production come back means a lot to our community,” said Melvin, “and means so much to local businesses.”

Chief Executive Gallagher agrees.

“The 1923 franchise has been a positive economic boost to our community,” said Gallagher, “and great to work with.”

Gallagher noted that any conflict that came along, the film company worked hand-in-hand with B-SB officials to address public concerns.

“They treated the community with utmost respect,” Gallagher said.

Both Melvin and Gallagher are thankful to the Butte community for being accommodating to the film crew.

“Everyone was great,” Melvin said.

That accommodation did not go unnoticed with King Street Production.

“The production company was thrilled with how welcoming we were and how easy we were to get along with,” Gallagher said.

By March, Bumgarner and his “crafty” team will begin the painstaking process once again of building more sets inside the Butte Civic Center and filming will resume in June.

In the meantime, Bumgarner is not going to be resting on his laurels. Instead, he will soon be headed to Texas, along with most of his crew, to work on “The Bass Reeves Story,” a spinoff of “1883.”

Come March, the skilled carpenter will be excited to be working in Butte once again.

“I can’t wait,” he said, “especially because it’s now my hometown.”