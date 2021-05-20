Music on Main moves one block up the street

Butte’s Music on Main remains on the summer calendar thanks to Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M Cigar Store.
It’s just being moved up one block north.
Pankovich already had approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners to hold the increasingly popular Thursday night event. The original location for the music venue was to be held just outside her establishment, which burned to the ground May 7.
Pankovich has been committed to bringing the summer event back, which was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
It’s been just two weeks since the M&M was reduced to rubble and Pankovich is still in shock.
“We need Music on Main,” she said. “It’s what everybody needs to lessen the grief over what we lost.”
In a Tuesday letter to the commissioners, Pankovich requested it now be held between Granite and Broadway streets. Her wish was granted. Although the concerts are 6 to 9.m., she also asked that the section be closed from 3 to 11 p.m. to give all those involved time to set up and tear down.
The season opens June 24. Pankovich does not yet have a complete list of the weekly musical performers.
“We’re going to open up with a bang, though, with Ken Rich,” she said.
Rich, a popular Butte musician, and his band have performed in Butte, throughout Montana and beyond.
Besides great local music, beer vendors will be there, along with a couple of distilleries and food trucks. The Butte 4-Cs Zero to Five Collaborative will organize the children’s activities.
“This is something we can all look forward to,” said Pankovich. “It keeps our spirits up.”
Major business sponsors for the event include Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Montana Abstract & Title, Montana Precision Products, Granite Mountain Bank, Century Gaming, MainStreet Uptown Butte and NorthWestern Energy.
As for the M&M, the Butte business owner remains determined to rebuild.
“It’s not going to be easy,” she said, “but we’ll get there.”