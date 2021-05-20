Music on Main moves one block up the street

Butte’s Music on Main remains on the summer calendar thanks to Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M Cigar Store.

It’s just being moved up one block north.

Pankovich already had approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners to hold the increasingly popular Thursday night event. The original location for the music venue was to be held just outside her establishment, which burned to the ground May 7.

Pankovich has been committed to bringing the summer event back, which was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

It’s been just two weeks since the M&M was reduced to rubble and Pankovich is still in shock.

“We need Music on Main,” she said. “It’s what everybody needs to lessen the grief over what we lost.”

In a Tuesday letter to the commissioners, Pankovich requested it now be held between Granite and Broadway streets. Her wish was granted. Although the concerts are 6 to 9.m., she also asked that the section be closed from 3 to 11 p.m. to give all those involved time to set up and tear down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The season opens June 24. Pankovich does not yet have a complete list of the weekly musical performers.