Music is a necessary passion for Butte High grad

Many love affairs burn with intensity when first sparked but then fade away to embers and ash.

Russell Romine fell in love with music in the ninth grade. His devotion continues. His necessary passion for playing and performing has only intensified with time, even though this embrace has been isolating at times in a sports-centric community.

Romine, 18, contemplated other life paths as a student at Butte High School but kept returning to the lodestone that has provided salve, salvation and joy.

“I was forced to the conclusion that I can’t live without music,” Romine said during a recent interview. “Every time I tried to do something different, there was a point to it. But there was no beauty in it.”

The Butte native, described as gifted by his piano teacher, plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music in piano performance this fall at Concordia College in Minnesota.

Romine’s audition via Zoom elicited what he described as an uncharacteristic bout of jitters.

“I’m not an overly anxious or neurotic person, but that was tough,” he said.

There was a lot of future riding on that one little hour, Romine said.

He’d already been admitted to Concordia, but the audition was required for acceptance into the school’s music program and had the potential to yield significant scholarship money. Or not.

Romine said rigorous practicing is not his strong suit. But he bore down for the piano audition, which required him to play work by Johann Sebastian Bach, Aaron Copland and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and a separate flute audition.

He apparently knocked it out of the park. Romine said he was selected to receive three scholarships. They included the prestigious Christiansen Award, “awarded to a select few students of exceptional musical ability,” according to the college.

He visited Concordia College in early May. Among other things, Romine met with Grigor Khachatryan, an associate professor of piano, and Debora Harris, an associate professor of flute.

In an email Thursday, Khachatryan described Romine as “a disciplined young man” who is “full of the healthy kind of musical enthusiasm that one needs to grow into a serious musician.”

An only child, with an absent father, Romine has received family support from his mother, Dawnita, and four grandparents: Russell and Debbie Romine and Rhonda and John Lewis. He has never lived away from home and during the rare occasions when he’s left Montana he’s been accompanied by family.

But Romine said he will be ready in August to start school and learn all he can about the piano and how to best wring music from it.

“It’s bittersweet, but it’s going to be exciting too,” he said. “I believe the piano major is where I can learn the ultimate most and I think Concordia is the place to do it.”

Concordia College, founded in 1891, is a small, liberal arts school in Moorhead.

Romine’s relationship to music began without the intensity he would feel later.

“I started on flute in fifth grade,” he said. “They were giving a demonstration so that everyone could try out instruments at Whittier Elementary. I walked up, tried flute and said, ‘Sure that’s good,’ and sat back down. Call it fate, fortune or laziness, whatever it was seemed to work out well for me.”

Romine played flute in church in ninth grade. In tenth grade, Linda Mickelson, music director at St. Ann Catholic Church in Butte, began offering him piano lessons. In time, he was also playing flute, piano and organ at St. Ann for masses, funerals and weddings. More recently, Romine began singing with the choir and playing the flute at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Mickelson is a fan.

“He is just a super gifted kid,” she said. “Super smart.”

Mickelson said she anticipates good things for Romine at Concordia.

He said he is deeply grateful to Mickelson and to the parishes at St. Ann and Gloria Dei for helping him start down the path to a meaningful career.

He celebrated what he described as “Linda Mickelson’s unbelievable generosity in taking me under her wing and gifting me a life full of music — there’s not many things more worthy of praise than that.”

Romine said he has not yet nailed down what direction his music education will take him. The options are many, he said.

“I would love being a church organist, a professor, a teacher. I’d enjoy being a solo artist. We’ll see where I feel like jumping off.”

