Murdoch's warehouse in Montana Connections Industrial Park approved
Murdoch's warehouse in Montana Connections Industrial Park approved

Murdoch's gets approval to build warehouse at Montana Connections

Crews work off Sugarloaf Loop along Rick Jones Way at the site where the Rocky Mountain Retail/Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply warehouse is being built. The retailer has been approved to build an 80,000 square foot warehouse in the Montana Connections Business Park.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

On July 7, the Council of Commissioners approved an 80,000 square foot Murdoch’s warehouse and distribution facility to be constructed in the Montana Connections Industrial Park.

The warehouse will be on Sugarloaf Loop, which is still under construction by Mungas Company.

Butte-Silver Bow approved an infrastructure grant request for the project totaling $425,000 in December 2020. Because Sugarloaf Loop is not finished, Butte-Silver Bow will also grant $145,000 to construct infrastructure, such as a temporary road.

On July 7, the council also approved a 9,000 square foot manufacturing facility to be built by German Gulch Development for modular home manufacturer Foothold.

