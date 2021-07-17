Murdoch's warehouse in Montana Connections Industrial Park approved

On July 7, the Council of Commissioners approved an 80,000 square foot Murdoch’s warehouse and distribution facility to be constructed in the Montana Connections Industrial Park.

The warehouse will be on Sugarloaf Loop, which is still under construction by Mungas Company.

Butte-Silver Bow approved an infrastructure grant request for the project totaling $425,000 in December 2020. Because Sugarloaf Loop is not finished, Butte-Silver Bow will also grant $145,000 to construct infrastructure, such as a temporary road.

On July 7, the council also approved a 9,000 square foot manufacturing facility to be built by German Gulch Development for modular home manufacturer Foothold.

