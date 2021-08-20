Murdoch's to build new store in Anaconda

Murdcoch’s is coming to Anaconda.

Plans are in place for Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply to build a 46,000 square-foot store near the corner of Highway 1 and Fillmore Street, just across from Town Pump and just east of the new Forge Hotel.

“I’m just ecstatic to have them come to the community,” Bill Everett, chief executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said Friday. “It’s another great attribute.

“It will not only support our local residents, I think it will attract people from Philipsburg, the Georgetown Lake area, the Big Hole Valley, the Deer Lodge Valley — I think it’s going to be a helluva asset to our community,” he said.

Murdoch’s began in Bozeman in 1994 and now has 34 stores with about 1,900 employees operating in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming, as well as two distribution centers and a home office. Its store in Butte is on Harrison Avenue, just south of Walmart.

The store in Anaconda will be comparable to its other stores in western Montana. Construction should start in the spring of 2022 and be completed in about nine to 10 months.