Murdoch's to build new store in Anaconda

Murdcoch’s is coming to Anaconda.
Plans are in place for Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply to build a 46,000 square-foot store near the corner of Highway 1 and Fillmore Street, just across from Town Pump and just east of the new Forge Hotel.
“I’m just ecstatic to have them come to the community,” Bill Everett, chief executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said Friday. “It’s another great attribute.
“It will not only support our local residents, I think it will attract people from Philipsburg, the Georgetown Lake area, the Big Hole Valley, the Deer Lodge Valley — I think it’s going to be a helluva asset to our community,” he said.
Murdoch’s began in Bozeman in 1994 and now has 34 stores with about 1,900 employees operating in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming, as well as two distribution centers and a home office. Its store in Butte is on Harrison Avenue, just south of Walmart.
The store in Anaconda will be comparable to its other stores in western Montana. Construction should start in the spring of 2022 and be completed in about nine to 10 months.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business into Anaconda and thankful for our customers who make it possible,” Rick Ungersma, Murdoch’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
Murdoch’s sells a wide array of items, including sporting goods, western fashion, workwear, footwear, animal health and put supplies, tools, tack, fencing, hardware, ag supplies and power equipment.
“It’s a very versatile store,” Everett said. “The clothing, the boots, the cowboy boots. They’ve got hunting equipment, fishing equipment, tools, tack. They are a phenomenal store and just a first-class operation. Everything about them is first-class.”
Everett said he and other county officials have been working with Murdoch’s for about a year on the possibility of coming to Anaconda and everything was finalized Thursday.
Earlier this summer, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved a land deal allowing Murdoch’s to build an 80,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in the Montana Connections Business Park just west of urban Butte. Completion is at least a year out, the company says.
Murdoch’s existing distribution centers are in Belgrade and Laramie, Wyoming. Its Montana stores are in Butte, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Livingston, Miles City, Missoula, Miles City and Polson.