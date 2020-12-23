Murdoch's to build distribution facility at Montana Connections

Butte is turning into a crossroads for commerce.
Butte Silver-Bow announced this week that Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply will be opening a new distribution center at the Montana Connections Business Development Park. The new distribution center will be approximately 70,000 to 80,000 square feet in size, situated on 21 acres of land.
With the Wausau Supply Company distribution center near completion, and Ergon Asphalt and Emissions construction complete, the development park is becoming a busy place. Conversations with other interested companies are already underway.
This is a good news for Butte, said Kristen Rosa, B-SB Tax Increment Financing Industrial District administrator.
“It’s all positive,” Rosa said, "economic diversification and job creation are always great things for the community."
The warehouse will create 13 local jobs and additional employment in trucking, Rosa said.
Rosa is hopeful construction on the Murdoch’s facility will begin this coming summer.
“The new facility will provide room to operate more efficiently, with plenty of acreage should expansion be necessary in the future,” said Rick Ungersma, president and CEO of Murdoch’s. “The additional space will increase our ability to serve our stores and customers with the products they need, when they need it.”
Murdoch’s chose the location carefully.
Partnering with UPS Customer Solutions beginning in the fall of 2019 to perform a detailed network analysis of Murdoch’s Supply Chain and the growing business, locations were narrowed down by evaluating all inbound and outbound freight. The most optimal location was then determined based on real estate, the labor market and several other key factors.
“For many years, we have been saying that Butte is the right place to be for warehousing and distribution. And so it's great that a third party came in and did that analysis, and proved out our theory,” Rosa said. “We definitely talk a lot about being at the crossroads of two interstates and the only place that has two Class 1 railroads in Montana.”
Economic development is contagious, Rosa said.
“I think the more businesses we have out there, the more businesses want to be out there," she said.
The park still has a couple hundred acres available for development, Rosa said.
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer put in his two cents on the big economic development.
“We are excited for Murdoch’s new distribution center at Montana Connections,” said Palmer. “We are proud to be selected by top-performing businesses for what our area has to offer. The fact that Murdoch’s is a strong Montana company makes this choice even better.”
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is a privately-owned farm and ranch supply retailer based in Bozeman, Montana. Murdoch’s currently operates 34 stores in 5 states, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming and a direct to consumer online business at Murdochs.com.