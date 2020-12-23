Murdoch's to build distribution facility at Montana Connections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murdoch’s chose the location carefully.

Partnering with UPS Customer Solutions beginning in the fall of 2019 to perform a detailed network analysis of Murdoch’s Supply Chain and the growing business, locations were narrowed down by evaluating all inbound and outbound freight. The most optimal location was then determined based on real estate, the labor market and several other key factors.

“For many years, we have been saying that Butte is the right place to be for warehousing and distribution. And so it's great that a third party came in and did that analysis, and proved out our theory,” Rosa said. “We definitely talk a lot about being at the crossroads of two interstates and the only place that has two Class 1 railroads in Montana.”

Economic development is contagious, Rosa said.

“I think the more businesses we have out there, the more businesses want to be out there," she said.

The park still has a couple hundred acres available for development, Rosa said.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer put in his two cents on the big economic development.