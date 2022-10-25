Multiple-vehicle crash on Homestake Pass attributed to road conditions, speed

Law enforcement ran out of tow trucks to summon in Butte Tuesday morning. They reached out to Helena.

Eastbound motorists and at least one trailered horse escaped major injuries Tuesday after chain-reaction crashes east of the crest of Homestake Pass in the vicinity of milepost 234 and the rest stop. Four vehicles were involved.

Road conditions were described as slippery Tuesday morning.

The sliding, slamming and banging began around 9:30 a.m. when a passenger van collided with a concrete barrier after topping the hill and starting to descend the grade. An 18-wheeler encountered the same road conditions, lost control and ran into the back of the van.

Then, two pickups pulling horse trailers came upon the scene and could not avoid losing control. One pickup flipped.

Trooper Mickey Doherty and others in law enforcement worked the scene. They were able to leave one eastbound lane of I-90 open to traffic. He said there were a few minor injuries.

“It could have been significantly worse,” Doherty said. “People were just driving too fast for the conditions.”