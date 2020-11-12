Multiple drop-off spots in Butte, area for Toys for Tots donations

A long-standing tradition continues this year as Southwest Detachment Marine Corps League 724 is again partnering with Mining City Christmas (Action Inc.) for the annual Christmas Toys for Tots program.

The yearly event provides toys for needy children living in the Butte area. Residents are asked to drop off their new, unwrapped toys in a Toys for Tots barrel. There are boxes for monetary donations as well.

According to Mike Lawson, one of the organizers, donations can also be mailed to the Marine Corps League, 525 Garden Ave., Butte, Montana 59701.