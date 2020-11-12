Multiple drop-off spots in Butte, area for Toys for Tots donations

A long-standing tradition continues this year as Southwest Detachment Marine Corps League 724 is again partnering with Mining City Christmas (Action Inc.) for the annual Christmas Toys for Tots program.
The yearly event provides toys for needy children living in the Butte area. Residents are asked to drop off their new, unwrapped toys in a Toys for Tots barrel. There are boxes for monetary donations as well.
According to Mike Lawson, one of the organizers, donations can also be mailed to the Marine Corps League, 525 Garden Ave., Butte, Montana 59701.
In Butte, these barrels can be found at the following locations: Ace Hardware, Action Inc., American Car Care, Big Sky Rental, Bob Ward’s, Books and Books, Butte Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Butte Plaza Mall, Butte Subaru, Cavanaugh’s County Celtic, Copper City Casino, CVS, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Edward Jones, Fuel Fitness, Gamer’s, Gibz Salon & Day Spa, Great Clips, Hanging 5 Restaurant, Headframe Spirits, Insty Prints, Interstate Transmission, KBOW, Leisure Way Barber Shop, Leskovar’s, Les Schwab, Lone Peak Physical Therapy, Lube Alley, MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub, Metals Sports Bar & Grill, Military Recruiting Station, Murdoch’s, Oasis Casino, Park Street Liquor, Pita Pit, Pro Build, Quiznos, Safeway (both on Front and Massachusetts), Sparky’s Garage, Staples, Star Lanes, Three Bears, Town Talk Bakery, Triple S, True Value Hardware, Walgreen’s, Walmart, Water & Environmental Technologies, and Yate’s Body Shop.
In Harrison, toys can be dropped off at the Harrison School.
In Melrose, head to the Hitchin’ Post, the Melrose Bar or the Sportsman Motel.
In Whitehall, go to Family Dollar, IGA, Thriftway or Whitehall Drugstore.
For further details, call Shirlee Boitnott at 406-560-5056, Jack Walsh, 406-565-1357, or Mike Lawson at 406-560-3591.
